FP Trending

Popular game developer Epic Games announced that players of Fortnite who are new Disney+ subscribers and make real money purchases in the game will stand the chance to win a free Disney+ subscription for two months. Epic Games stated that the offer is going to open from 10 November at 7 pm ET (5.30 am IST) and last till the end of the year on 31 December. Purchasing V-Bucks or making any real money purchase in Fortnite is eligible but the "offer is limited to only one Disney+ offer code per eligible Fortnite account".

Taking the Fortnite and Marvel crossover further, the new offer will let Fortnite players binge-watch the Marvel Cinematic Universe movies via Disney+ with ease. The post mentions that the offer is strictly for players who are 18 years old or older and is available in specific regions. The duration of the offer also varies in terms of locations as in Germany, players will get only one month of free subscription.

Mentioning that the offer is not available for France, Japan, the Middle East, Brazil, Latin America, Korea, Turkey, and Russia, Epic goes on to state that players from Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, Germany, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Monaco, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, UK, and the United States will be eligible to bag a free OTT subscription.

As an additional benefit, Epic will allow any real money purchases made in Fortnite from 6 November at 10 am ET, including purchasing V-Bucks, eligible for the offer. After making the in-game purchase, players need to visit fortnite.com/disneyplus and redeem their subscription.

Users need to agree to the Disney+ subscriber agreement, and provide a valid payment method. The post claims that once the free subscription period is over, users will be able to cancel their subscription or pay for continued service.