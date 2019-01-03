Thursday, January 03, 2019 Back to
Fortnite streamer Tyler 'Ninja' Blevins earned nearly $10 million in 2018: Report

About 12.5 million people follow Ninja on Twitch making him the most subscribed person on the platform.

tech2 News Staff Jan 03, 2019 11:24 AM IST

Anyone who thought that gaming is not a good career choice will be earing their words after seeing Fortnite streamer Tyler 'Ninja' Blevins earnings in 2018. The popular Twitch streamer has reportedly made up to $10 million playing Fortnite and through sponsored deals.

Fortnite streamer Ninja.

Lot's of people wanted to know how much Ninja was making streaming Fornite and CNN has dug deep and revealed the details. About 12.5 million people follow Ninja on Twitch making him the most subscribed person on the platform. 40,000 of these followers pay while Ninja streams and donations can range anywhere between $5 and $25 per month for each user.

On YouTube, the number is even more staggering as Ninja has 20 million strong subscription base there as well. He earns via ad revenue on the website and last year's video views ranged from 3 million to 38 million.

On the sponsorship side of things, Ninja has partnered with Samsung, Uber Eats and Red Bull all which keeps the cash flow open.

Add all that up along with tournament money he has won earlier, and you see that Ninja, a person who plays video games and streams them from his bedroom, has earned in excess of $10 million this year and will continue to rake in those numbers. It's also important to note here that Ninja happens to be a real pro in Fortnite and professional gaming is not everyone's cup of tea.

 

