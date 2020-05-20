FP Trending

Epic Games has announced new Fortnite update v12.60, the update is for Fortnite Chapter 2: Season 2 and is expected to arrive this week. The patch note preview has mentioned a number of topics that will be included including new items like the Party Royale.

One of the major focuses is on "PC controller adjustment".

“Controller tweaking, tuning, and investigation continues. We have some changes for next steps but we don't want to release right before the FNCS Invitational Finals," the Fortnite team said.

According to a report by Dexerto.com, V12.60 is likely to be the last big update of Season 2. The second season of Fortnite Chapter 2 will kick off on 4 June. Epic Games said that the V12.60 will be making its way to live servers from today (20 May). The report says that there will be downtime and the length of which is still not been revealed.

Hello, all! v12.60 is scheduled for Wednesday, May 20. Downtime will begin at 2 AM ET (0600 UTC). Thank you for being among The Agency’s finest. pic.twitter.com/e8Qpk6i16Z — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) May 19, 2020

According to Fortnite Intel, the new patch note will have a few bug fixes, including a few that have to do with the pay-to-win cosmetic items that are currently disabled. The report also hints that a Dual Wield Supressed Pistol and Charge Shotgun may be available following the update.

Dynamic resolution is expected to be added to the iOS version of the game. Players who opt for it will maintain their targeted frame rate. The Grappler and Jetpack have reportedly also been added to Party Royale.