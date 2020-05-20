Wednesday, May 20, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Gaming

Fortnite starts rolling out update v12.60: Here is everything that's new

V12.60 is likely to be the last big update of Season 2 of Fortnite Chapter 2 that will kick off on 4 June.


FP TrendingMay 20, 2020 19:17:26 IST

Epic Games has announced new Fortnite update v12.60, the update is for Fortnite Chapter 2: Season 2 and is expected to arrive this week. The patch note preview has mentioned a number of topics that will be included including new items like the Party Royale.

One of the major focuses is on "PC controller adjustment".

“Controller tweaking, tuning, and investigation continues. We have some changes for next steps but we don't want to release right before the FNCS Invitational Finals," the Fortnite team said.

Fortnite starts rolling out update v12.60: Here is everything thats new

Fortnite

According to a report by Dexerto.com, V12.60 is likely to be the last big update of Season 2. The second season of Fortnite Chapter 2 will kick off on 4 June. Epic Games said that the V12.60 will be making its way to live servers from today (20 May). The report says that there will be downtime and the length of which is still not been revealed.

According to Fortnite Intel, the new patch note will have a few bug fixes, including a few that have to do with the pay-to-win cosmetic items that are currently disabled. The report also hints that a Dual Wield Supressed Pistol and Charge Shotgun may be available following the update.

Dynamic resolution is expected to be added to the iOS version of the game. Players who opt for it will maintain their targeted frame rate. The Grappler and Jetpack have reportedly also been added to Party Royale.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House | No Helmet Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | No Helmet Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | No Heals Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | No Heals Challenge | Custom Room

Mad Miramar New Update 0.18.0 | 1Up Gaming

Mad Miramar New Update 0.18.0 | 1Up Gaming

1Up In The House Erangel SMG Only Challenge | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House Erangel SMG Only Challenge | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | Sanhok SMG Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | Sanhok SMG Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | Miramar Snipers Only Challenge

1Up In The House | Miramar Snipers Only Challenge

Deleted video

Deleted video

1Up In The House | Shotguns Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | Shotguns Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | Erangel School HotDrop Custom Room

1Up In The House | Erangel School HotDrop Custom Room

1Up In The House | Sanhok Ruins HotDrop

1Up In The House | Sanhok Ruins HotDrop


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Grand Theft Auto V

GTA V online down: Free access to the game overloads Rockstar Games' servers

May 18, 2020
GTA V online down: Free access to the game overloads Rockstar Games' servers
Grand Theft Auto V is now reportedly available for free on Epic Games Store till 21 May

Grand Theft Auto V

Grand Theft Auto V is now reportedly available for free on Epic Games Store till 21 May

May 14, 2020
Free GTAV download crashes Epic Games' online store; 2K gives golf another shot after teaming up with PGA Tour

SportsTracker

Free GTAV download crashes Epic Games' online store; 2K gives golf another shot after teaming up with PGA Tour

May 19, 2020
Epic Games teases first look of Unreal Engine 5 on PlayStation 5 with new features

Unreal Engine 5

Epic Games teases first look of Unreal Engine 5 on PlayStation 5 with new features

May 15, 2020
Unreal Engine 5 will be compatible with Nintendo consoles, Epic Game CEO reportedly confirms

Epic Games

Unreal Engine 5 will be compatible with Nintendo consoles, Epic Game CEO reportedly confirms

May 20, 2020
Google Search app starts to get dark mode support on both Android and iOS devices

Google Search

Google Search app starts to get dark mode support on both Android and iOS devices

May 19, 2020

science

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Gene editing

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Feb 12, 2020
Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Coronavirus

Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Feb 05, 2020
Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Good Science

Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Feb 04, 2020
Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Chemistry

Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Feb 04, 2020