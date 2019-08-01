tech2 News Staff

The next season of the widely popular battle royale game Fortnite is coming out today and it is called Season X 'Out of Time'. It will release on PC, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, iOS and Android.

Server downtime for the game has begun as of morning today at 4.00 AM ET (2.00 PM IST). Full update 10.0 patch notes have been revealed for the game and you can head here for the full details.

By far the most important feature for the most interesting new weapon is the B.R.U.T.E. mech suit which looks straight out of EA's Titanfall game. It lets you do things like dash into combat, "super jump" to victory and stomp on enemies. In terms of weapons, the mech suite happens to have a shotgun and missile launchers.

Epic is also reintroducing its old game locations through rift zones. "Locations once thought to be lost are beginning to appear, but they aren't the same as they once were. Drop in and explore to discover what mysterious gameplay changes they have in store," the company said.

Fortnite has also introduced something called Missions which, like PUBG, are a "series of thematic objectives that grant rewards." Fortnite has also introduced Battle Pass gifting although it is only for a limited amount of time. For PC players you need a DirectX 11-capable card to run Season X.

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.