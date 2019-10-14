Monday, October 14, 2019Back to
Fortnite season 10 has ended and its universe swallowed up in a black hole! Users can no longer play the game... for now

As The End live event started, the game was no longer playable and left users with a black screen.


tech2 News StaffOct 14, 2019 09:42:59 IST

"This is the End", Fortnite announced in a tweet (the tweet has since been removed, and all of Fortnite's tweets have been hidden) sent out from its official account, as season 10 of the battle royale game comes to an end.

The Fortnite world collapsed as the season 10 came to an end. Image: dyllieaug/Twitter

However, the end turned out to be more literal than the fans could have imagined. As The End live event started, the game was no longer playable and left users with a black screen. Users were also unable to login and the only action on the display was an Exit button.

While the blackout led to some hysterical reactions, it is believed that this does not mean the end of the actual Fortnite game, but that the map that the users have been playing on for a couple of years now has come to an end and it will now be replaced with a new one.

The End was clearly a strategically planned sequence by the creators, which was clear as the "lobby" of the game showed a special galaxy collapse animation at the time of the server power-down. Other players who hadn't reached the lobby in time saw the world collapse. The "Fortnite" status menu said "Anomaly Detected" for all the features.

Fortnite's Instagram page also only shows the black hole now.

fortnite-instagram-1280

Looks like this is The End then.

What will we do without Fortnite?

