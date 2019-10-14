tech2 News Staff

"This is the End", Fortnite announced in a tweet (the tweet has since been removed, and all of Fortnite's tweets have been hidden) sent out from its official account, as season 10 of the battle royale game comes to an end.

However, the end turned out to be more literal than the fans could have imagined. As The End live event started, the game was no longer playable and left users with a black screen. Users were also unable to login and the only action on the display was an Exit button.

6 million people are watching a black screen with just an exit button. No one can login. Streamers and gamers are going bonkers wondering if Epic just pulled the most legendary thing and just ended their game on top. pic.twitter.com/QjW92LtSMJ — Steve Spohn (@stevenspohn) October 13, 2019

While the blackout led to some hysterical reactions, it is believed that this does not mean the end of the actual Fortnite game, but that the map that the users have been playing on for a couple of years now has come to an end and it will now be replaced with a new one.

Supposedly, in five minutes @FortniteGame will end the map/game that started a worldwide phenomenon. Many say there will be a new map. We will learn very soon. Going to see what happens through @DrLupo — Steve Spohn (@stevenspohn) October 13, 2019

The End was clearly a strategically planned sequence by the creators, which was clear as the "lobby" of the game showed a special galaxy collapse animation at the time of the server power-down. Other players who hadn't reached the lobby in time saw the world collapse. The "Fortnite" status menu said "Anomaly Detected" for all the features.

Fortnite's Instagram page also only shows the black hole now.

Looks like this is The End then.

What will we do without Fortnite?