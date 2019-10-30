tech2 News Staff

On the spooky occasion of Halloween which is tomorrow, ie 31 October, Fortnite is bringing back Fortnitemares along with fresh limited-time game mode, new custom skins, a community challenge and more. The Fortnite Halloween event, which has been introduced as part of the v11.10 update, is currently live and will be going on till 4 November.

As part of the change, we see that the island on which the players are dropped has received a makeover to go with the spookfest. The new Storm King LTM (Limited Time Mode) is the biggest addition to the game wherein players can battle the Storm King himself after teaming up with other players. Upon defeating the Storm King you will be getting the Storm Sail umbrella.

Fortnitemares also comes with a community-made game called Gun Fright which has been developed by a community developer who goes by the name BluDrive. You can also now assign nicknames to your in-game friends and there is a new weapon called Ghost Pistol which has made its way to Save The World mode. New prefabs, items, and bug fixes have also arrived in Fortnite as part of the update.

