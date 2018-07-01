The latest in-game event on one of the biggest multiplayer titles globally, Fortnite, has left many players disgruntled and rightfully so. This event, which happened to be a one-time only event, was a rocket launch which seemed to have created something of an inter-dimensional rip in the map and thousands of players logged into to see it. That was until many of them were killed in the game.

Users had to be logged on to a specific time period to see the event. As many players in the game's Battle Royale mode stared up in the map's night sky to see the spectacle unfold, most of them became oblivious to their surroundings. Quite a few players took advantage of the situation and gunned many players down, ending their event quite abruptly.

As a matter of fact, a new solo kills record was made in the game when a player decided to blow up a ramp on which 48 players were standing to view the inter-dimensional rip. In the aftermath, Twitter became the primary place where the dead players vented out their frustration against the users who had killed them.

It's easy to understand why some players were distraught after getting unexpectedly killed while watching the one-time event. It is, as the name suggests, a one-time event. However, this is not the first time a one-time event has been conducted by Epic Games (creator of Fortnite).

Every season in Fortnite comes with several one-time events, which are hyped nearly a week from when they are supposed to happen and provide a change to the game's narrative, both in survival mode and also in the battle royale mode. If you happen to have missed the event, don't worry. Fortnite is expected to have another big one-time event soon.

To the idiot that killed me before I could see the rocket launch in Fortnite, I hope you have an awful night sleep for the next 5 years of your life. — Ryan (@MiniZoid) June 30, 2018

I just got killed watching the rocket smh. Fortnite is trash — carson. (@TheMarcantelio) June 30, 2018

What happened with the rocket in #Fortnite? I was too far away to see what happened then some idiot killed me 😔 — Snorth (@Snorth93) June 30, 2018

The Fortnite rocket launch was awesome and I can’t wait for the next season but whoever killed me I hope you stub your toe on a door. 🙃 — Hanna (@hannamflinders) June 30, 2018