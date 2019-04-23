Tuesday, April 23, 2019Back to
Fortnite players are getting a new Avengers: Endgame crossover event on 25 April

In 2018, Marvel brought Thanos to Fortnite with a limited time mode, promoting Avengers: Infinity War.

tech2 News StaffApr 23, 2019 09:50:44 IST

Regardless of whether you're a Marvel fan or not, it is likely that you're aware that Avengers: Endgame is set to premiere in just a couple of days and Epic Games and Fortnite want in on the promotion.

Fortnite developer Epic has teased another crossover event between the two iconic brands after they had collaborated to bring Thanos to Fortnite while promoting Avengers: Infinity War.

Not much other information has been revealed about the crossover, but a teaser image of a character from Fortnite holding Captain America's shield has been released, along with the tagline "whatever it takes," which is also happens to be the tagline for the upcoming film.

The date of the proposed crossover — 25 April, is also when the movie premieres across the world.

While we don't know exactly what the upcoming game mode will revolve around, as per a report by Gamespot, it wouldn't be surprising to see players getting a chance to use Captain America's shield in some way in the game. There is a possibility that users get access to actual skins based on the Avengers, too.

Epic is expected to have multiple surprises in store for when more is announced. In the meantime, there's not much we can do but wait for more information but with only a couple of more days left until the movie releases, we thankfully won't have to wait too long.

