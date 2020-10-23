Friday, October 23, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Gaming

Fortnite PC's latest update brings down its size to under 30 GB from 90 GB

The latest Fortnite update 14.40 is for Halloween and is called the Midas' Revenge Fortnitemares.


FP TrendingOct 23, 2020 14:54:54 IST

Fortnite PC size has now shrunk to under 30 GB in size from 90 GB due to a recent development from Epic Games. Epic Games took to Twitter on 21 October to share about a development stating the release of version 14.40. The Twitter handle of Fortnite Status posted, "Please note the patch size will be larger than normal on PC (approx. 27 GB). This is to make optimizations on PC resulting in a massively reduced Fortnite file size (over 60 GB smaller), smaller downloads for future patches, and improved loading performance."

Fortnite PCs latest update brings down its size to under 30 GB from 90 GB

Fortnite

As per the tweet, the version 14.40 is larger than previous updates as according to the developers, optimisations made to the game will significantly reduce the total file size on PC.

According to a report by Essentially Sports, Fortnite started off with a size of around 18 GB on PC. Regular additions to the content resulted in the game growing into 90GB. The latest update aims at reducing it by 60 GB and will also see that future updates do not require so much space.

According to the Fortnite patch notes, update 14.40 is for Halloween and is called the Midas' Revenge Fortnitemares.

The official description for the season states that Shadow Midas and his reawakened Henchmen have reclaimed T Agency and during Fortnitemares, players will have to follow in their footsteps and haunt their adversaries. After getting eliminated, players can return to battle as Shadow to take a shot at the Nitemare Royale.

Players can pick up various artefacts from the island including Pumpkin Rocket Launchers, and even ride Witch Brooms. Over the course of the new season, players will be able to compete in new challenges to unlock a host of new rewards.

 

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Battle Royale Match 51

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Battle Royale Match 51

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Match 50

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Match 50

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Custom Room Match 49

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Custom Room Match 49

1Up In The House | Search and Destroy Match 48

1Up In The House | Search and Destroy Match 48

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Battle Royale Match 47

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Battle Royale Match 47

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Search & Destroy 2

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Search & Destroy 2

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile: Search & Destroy

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile: Search & Destroy

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Debut

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Debut

PUBG Mobile Returns on 1Up Gaming | Last Custom Room

PUBG Mobile Returns on 1Up Gaming | Last Custom Room


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Fornite S4

Fortnite Season 4 to get latest Patch V14.30 today, services downtime expected

Oct 13, 2020
Fortnite Season 4 to get latest Patch V14.30 today, services downtime expected

science

States consult with Union minister Harsh Vardhan to formulate new S&T policy 2020

SciTech

States consult with Union minister Harsh Vardhan to formulate new S&T policy 2020

Oct 23, 2020
FDA greenlights Gilead's Remdesivir to treat COVID-19; first drug to be granted full approval

FDA greenlights Gilead's Remdesivir to treat COVID-19; first drug to be granted full approval

Oct 23, 2020
'Biodiversity by the Bay' aims to channel the power of Mumbai’s youth to save the city's natural habitats

Biodiversity by the Bay

'Biodiversity by the Bay' aims to channel the power of Mumbai’s youth to save the city's natural habitats

Oct 22, 2020
Delaying COVID-19 peak was important, says govt-appointed panel chief Prof M Vidyasagar as India bends curve

COVID-19 Strategy

Delaying COVID-19 peak was important, says govt-appointed panel chief Prof M Vidyasagar as India bends curve

Oct 22, 2020