FP Trending

Fortnite PC size has now shrunk to under 30 GB in size from 90 GB due to a recent development from Epic Games. Epic Games took to Twitter on 21 October to share about a development stating the release of version 14.40. The Twitter handle of Fortnite Status posted, "Please note the patch size will be larger than normal on PC (approx. 27 GB). This is to make optimizations on PC resulting in a massively reduced Fortnite file size (over 60 GB smaller), smaller downloads for future patches, and improved loading performance."

Please note the patch size will be larger than normal on PC (approx. 27 GB). This is to make optimizations on PC resulting in a massively reduced Fortnite file size (over 60 GB smaller), smaller downloads for future patches, and improved loading performance. — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) October 20, 2020

As per the tweet, the version 14.40 is larger than previous updates as according to the developers, optimisations made to the game will significantly reduce the total file size on PC.

According to a report by Essentially Sports, Fortnite started off with a size of around 18 GB on PC. Regular additions to the content resulted in the game growing into 90GB. The latest update aims at reducing it by 60 GB and will also see that future updates do not require so much space.

According to the Fortnite patch notes, update 14.40 is for Halloween and is called the Midas' Revenge Fortnitemares.

The official description for the season states that Shadow Midas and his reawakened Henchmen have reclaimed T Agency and during Fortnitemares, players will have to follow in their footsteps and haunt their adversaries. After getting eliminated, players can return to battle as Shadow to take a shot at the Nitemare Royale.

Players can pick up various artefacts from the island including Pumpkin Rocket Launchers, and even ride Witch Brooms. Over the course of the new season, players will be able to compete in new challenges to unlock a host of new rewards.