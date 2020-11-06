FP Trending

In what could be termed as good news from Fortnite Fans on Apple, the game might be making a comeback to iPhones and iPads soon. As per a report by BBC, Nvidia has developed a version of its GeForce cloud gaming service that is able to function in the mobile web browser Safari. And while it has not been announced for iOS yet, as per reports, the announcement should be made before the holiday season this year. The GeForce Now service allows users to stream their personal library of games to phones, laptops and other devices that are usually not equipped to run them at all or run them well enough.

The standard Founders plan on GeForce Now pushes back a person by $5 per month.

As per the report, Apple, which is embroiled in a legal fight with Fortnite's developer Epic, will not get a cut of the virtual items sold within the battle royale fighting title when played this way.

As per the report, Epic has stated that 30 percent of the commission Apple charges on in-app gaming purchases in anti-competitive and the case is due to go to trial in May next year. As per the papers filed in the case Fortnite had 116 million users on iOS, out of which 73 million only played the game via Apple OS.

As per a report in The Verge, GeForce Now formally exited beta and launched its paid tier in February and can stream games to Windows PC, Mac, Chromebook, Android phones and Nvidia's Shield streaming box.