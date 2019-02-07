Friday, February 08, 2019 Back to
Fortnite is all geared up for Valentines Day; new challenges and skins leaked

The full list of challenges for Fortnite's valentines day events is expected to drop on 14 February.

tech2 News Staff Feb 07, 2019 23:11:43 IST

Another week leads to another big leak regarding upcoming content for the massively popular battle royale title, Fortnite. With Valentine’s Day approaching, it appears that data miners have once again uncovered more upcoming content and challenges based on this day dedicated to lovers.

Over on Reddit, new files have been discovered and posted by noted Fortnite leaker, Shwubblz detailing something known as Dark Cupid challenges. Actual information on the challenge isn’t known, but there appears to be a set of daily challenges that can be completed along with new cosmetic items like the Dark Ranger Skin. However, the leakers are yet to stumble upon the Dark Love Ranger skin in code anywhere.

As explained in a report by Fornite Insider, "The Dark Love Ranger skin style may be leaked, although it's more than likely the file will be encrypted, meaning data-miners will not be able to access the skin until it has been unlocked."

This, however, isn't much of a surprise as the game is coming up to the end of its seventh season, with new events expected at the start of March. The detailed list of challenges will is expected to arrive on 14 February and could even go on to replace the weekly challenges for the end of season 7, which was extended until 28 February.

It's likely data miners will get their hands on the challenges ahead of their official release though, so we will keep you posted whenever there's some movement on that end.

