Fortnite introduces ‘Reboot Vans’ so that you can revive your eliminated teammates

Your fallen squad members can now be brought back to life; don’t forget to pick up their Reboot Cards.

Abhijit DeyApr 10, 2019 16:48:54 IST

Fortnite is adding a feature to enable eliminated players to be brought back to life in squad play starting from the latest v8.30 patch. This is a feature that was introduced into the battle royale genre by Respawn Entertainment’s Apex Legends. Now, Fortnite players will be able to revive their teammates using ‘Reboot Vans’ that will be spread throughout the map. The ability to revive eliminated players gives them a second chance and makes the game more competitive.

Fortnite 's 'Reboot Van' v8.30 patch.

It works the same way it does on Apex Legends. Players will be carrying a ‘Reboot Card’ that drops whenever they are eliminated. Elimination happens when knocked down players are taken out. Squadmates only have a time frame of 90 seconds to collect the Cards after they are dropped. It takes half a second to pick up the Card. Players can then carry the Card to the Reboot Vans placed at points of interests across the map.

It will take 10 seconds to drop the Card into the Vans. Any squad member can carry and drop the Cards. When a Card is dropped into the Van, the Van goes into cooldown mode for 120 seconds during which it cannot be activated. The respawned squad member(s) will be brought back to life with 100 health, one common pistol, 36 light ammo and 100 wood.

Respawn ability does add some more fun to the battle royale genre that’s trying to find new ways to keep the players satisfied with new gameplay mechanics.

On the other hand, it lowers the stakes in squad play where earlier you wouldn’t take high risks against opponents. Now that you can be brought back, you could be more open towards aggressive strategies. Nonetheless, it will definitely be fun to see how the revived teams make a difference towards the final minutes of a match.

