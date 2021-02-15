Monday, February 15, 2021Back to
Fortnite introduces new Tron-themed skins, Light Cycles glider and more

Fortnite is known for many major crossovers with big names from every industry like The Terminator, The Mandalorian, Predator and so on.


FP TrendingFeb 15, 2021 16:53:17 IST

Epic Games have revealed the newest crossover for its battle royale hit Fortnite that brings the retrofuturistic world of Tron in the game. The game comes with ten completely different Tron-themed skins with the in-game retailer and has a detachable helmet. Users can even get a Light Cycle glider and an Identity Disc pickaxe, but it's not clear if users could throw it during the gameplay. "Tron" is a 1982 sci-fi film starring Jeff Bridges as a young software engineer who gets transported into a computer world known as Grid. A sequel to the classic was released in 2010 as well called Tron Legacy. According to a report by IGN, a third Tron movie is also in works with Jared Leto attacked to the project.

Fortnite season 5 is currently the ongoing season and there have been many events since it started. Image: Fortnite

Fortnite season 5 is currently the ongoing season and there have been many events since it started. The game is known for many major crossovers with big names from every industry like The Terminator, The Mandalorian, Predator, and many others. There additionally have been new pores and skin primarily based on Spanish streamer TheGrefg, and a line of soccer skins that are based on real-world groups.

According to a report by Charlie Intel, the “End of the Line” collection features a wide array of different skins and items. While the Cypher Outfit, Firewall Outfit, Datapath Outfit and others will cost 1,500 V-Bucks each.

