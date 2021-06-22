Tuesday, June 22, 2021Back to
Fortnite Cosmic Summer Celebration to kick off today at 6.30 pm IST: All you need to know

The in-game event will go on for two weeks and will include new quests, challenges and rewards.


FP TrendingJun 22, 2021 10:03:38 IST

Epic Games' most popular game Fortnite is set to organise the company’s new Fortnite Cosmic Summer Celebration that will take place in the game for two weeks. On Saturday, 19 June, the company had posted a mysterious invite for all the gamers to a ‘Cosmic Summer Celebration party' to be held on Believer Beach.

Image: Fortnite

Indian gamers with access to the game can tune in today at 6:30 PM. Image: Fortnite

The event will be held on Believer Beach on 22 June at 9 AM ET (or 6.30 PM IST). While not many details are yet out, the developers of Fortnite have teased that the event will go on for two weeks and will include new quests, rewards, and fun.

The festivities include new quests, new rewards, and a whole lot of fun with your friends!

Looking forward to sharing more about this 2-week party, starting June 22nd!

Epic usually announces and hosts big in-game events comprising massive gaming and celebration events as well as in-game concerts. The Cosmic Summer Celebration party is the main event planned for summer break. But, there could be more events in the pipeline.

Indian gamers with access to the game can tune in today at 6.30 PM and join the Believer Beach to know the details about quests and rewards being offered by Fortnite, as part of the event.

