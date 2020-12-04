Friday, December 04, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Gaming

Fortnite Chapter 2 season 5 brings a new skin of Kratos from God of War

The Kratos outfit can be bought from the item store individually or as part of the Oathbreaker set.


FP TrendingDec 04, 2020 17:54:43 IST

Fortnite has introduced Kratos from God of War as a skin in the game. Kratos joins The Mandalorian as one of the new skins in Fortnite Chapter 2 of the fifth season. PlayStation recently shared an "Incoming audio transmission" from the Fortnite Game, where Jones’ voice can be heard as he scours the universe for hunters to join him. One of these audio logs mentions a man who has defeated gods with his bare hands.

Fortnite Chapter 2 season 5 brings a new skin of Kratos from God of War

Kratos in God of War (2018).

Twitter user Hypex, a known Fortnite leaker, who had earlier accurately leaked The Mandalorian skin before it was officially announced, revealed that Kratos will be making his way to Fortnite.

As per a report in GamesRadar, the Kratos outfit can be bought from the item store individually or as part of the Oathbreaker set.

The Oathbreaker set includes the Guardian Shield Glider, the Mimi Back Bling and the Leviathan Axe Pickaxe. The pickaxe is known to activate the Freezing Burst Emote.

Apart from this, the report adds that there is a PS5 exclusive Armored Kratos Style, a separate skin that players can get by buying the Kratos Outfit and then playing a match on PS5.

Epic Games had revealed earlier that the Mandalorian and the Child are among the guest stars in Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 5: Zero Point. Players can join Agent Jones as he enlists hunters from across multiple Realities, including the Mandalorian, to stop others from escaping the Loop.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House | Search&Destroy 4v5 (PLAYER DISCONNECTED)

1Up In The House | Search&Destroy 4v5 (PLAYER DISCONNECTED)

1Up In The House | PUBGM KR Version + Valorant Announcement

1Up In The House | PUBGM KR Version + Valorant Announcement

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Match 58

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Match 58

1Up In The House | Jumping down the hill to kill

1Up In The House | Jumping down the hill to kill

1Up In The House | Complete Domination in CODm

1Up In The House | Complete Domination in CODm

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile | 1v2 Underwater?

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile | 1v2 Underwater?

1Up Reviews | Raji: An Ancient Epic

1Up Reviews | Raji: An Ancient Epic

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Call Of Duty Mobile

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Call Of Duty Mobile

Farewell PUBG Mobile | Servers Banned in India

Farewell PUBG Mobile | Servers Banned in India


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Fortnite

Fortnite will come back to iOS via Nvidia’s new GeForce Now cloud gaming service

Nov 20, 2020
Fortnite will come back to iOS via Nvidia’s new GeForce Now cloud gaming service
Google, Lucasfilm team up to launch The Mandalorian AR app for 5G Pixel and Android phones

The Mandalorian AR Experience

Google, Lucasfilm team up to launch The Mandalorian AR app for 5G Pixel and Android phones

Nov 25, 2020

science

Flightless bird species were more diverse, common before human-driven extinctions

Evolution of Life

Flightless bird species were more diverse, common before human-driven extinctions

Dec 04, 2020
Indian-origin teen scientist and inventor Gitanjali Rao named TIME's first 'Kid of the Year' 2020

Youth Leaders

Indian-origin teen scientist and inventor Gitanjali Rao named TIME's first 'Kid of the Year' 2020

Dec 04, 2020
Jupiter and Saturn to align in rare 'double planet' conjunction on 21 December

Astronomy

Jupiter and Saturn to align in rare 'double planet' conjunction on 21 December

Dec 02, 2020
Novel rapid COVID-19 testing kit developed that can seek out single virus particles

COVID-19 rapid test

Novel rapid COVID-19 testing kit developed that can seek out single virus particles

Dec 02, 2020