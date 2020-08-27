FP Trending

Epic Games has finally released the new season of Fortnite in collaboration with Marvel Entertainment. The Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4 is called "Nexus War". Players with the seasonal battle pass will be able to unlock Marvel character skins including Iron Man, Groot, She-Hulk and Thor. Wolverine will also be a part of this season.

The villain of this season is the planet-eating Galactus. A video teaser reveals Thor summoning "mighty warriors" including Iron Man, Groot, Mystique, Wolverine, She-Hulk and Doctor Doom. These characters will team up to defeat Galactus and "save all of reality".

Galactus is coming. Team up with @Marvel’s greatest Heroes and Villains including Thor, Iron Man, She-Hulk, Storm, Doctor Doom and more in a war to save all of Reality. The Nexus War begins now in #FortniteSeason4 pic.twitter.com/B79mF6XMAk — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) August 27, 2020



The Fortnite season 4 has managed to keep the buzz alive amidst the legal battle between Epic Games and Apple.

Recently, Fortnite said that the iPhone users would not receive the game’s updates from now on as it was fighting back against Apple’s “monopoly”. This is also why season 4 of Fortnite will not be released on Apple devices.

The war to save Reality starts now. The champions have arrived on the Island. Join the fight and take on Galactus. Drop into #FortniteNexusWar now! pic.twitter.com/Det2nyCYEm — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) August 27, 2020

Fortnite is currently available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. You can now download the new season by clicking here.