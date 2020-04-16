FP Trending

Epic Games has announced that it will be extending the Chapter 2- Season 2 of Fortnite by a month.

Season 3 of the popular game was slated to be released on 1 May. However, the release date has been pushed back to 4 June.

“We’re extending Chapter 2 - Season 2 of Fortnite beyond the original 30 April date. Our plan is to launch Chapter 2 - Season 3 on 4 June,” Epic Games wrote on their website to inform gamers about the development.

Chapter 2 - Season 2 has been extended. Plenty more coming this season: fresh gameplay, new Challenges, bonus XP & more! Additional info here: https://t.co/H5Obesm3qf — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) April 14, 2020



Epic Games revealed that in the meantime they have multiple game updates that will deliver fresh gameplay, new Challenges, bonus XP, and a couple more surprises for gamers.

This is not the first time that Fortnite has extended a Chapter. The first season of the popular game too lasted for months longer than it was originally intended for.

Fortnite Chapter 2- Season 1, which had started in October 2019, was extended till February 2020. At that time Epic Games had issued a statement saying that they have a lot more content for players to unwrap, including free rewards and live experiences.

According to Epic Games, they were extending Chapter 2’s first season into early February to allow them time to prepare for all the new holiday-themed updates.

