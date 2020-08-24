FP Trending

Users of Galaxy smartphones can keep on playing the popular game Fortnite by downloading it through the Samsung Galaxy Store App. According to a company press release, Galaxy users can also enjoy V-Bucks and real money offers discounted up to 20 percent as part of the ‘Fortnite Mega Drop’ by downloading Epic Games. The Galaxy Store app is a hoard of multi-purpose apps, presented through an “exhaustive catalogue of apps in 12 Indian languages in addition to English”.

This provision comes after the popular game got banned from both the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store recently. The free game, in its latest update, decided to offer users the option to make in-app purchases directly. This did not sit well with the payment systems set-up by Apple and Google for developer apps and as a result they banned Fortnite. This, in turn, led the makers of the game, Epic Games, to sue both Apple and Google “about the basic freedoms of all consumers and developers”.

Apple and Google both take a 30 percent cut from in-app revenue purchases in games, which was challenged by Fortnite’s latest update.

While Google only banned Fortnite from its app store (allowing the game to be playable on Android devices through other channels), Apple took things far ahead by informing Epic Games that it would “terminate” Epic’s deal in the ‘Apple Developer Program’ – a membership program that allows developers to distribute apps on iOS devices – if Epic does not “cure [their] breaches” to the agreement within two weeks.

