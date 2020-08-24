Monday, August 24, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Gaming

Fortnite can still be downloaded on Samsung phones via the Galaxy Store app

Galaxy users can also get discounts up to 20 percent as part of the ‘Fortnite Mega Drop’ by downloading Epic Games.


FP TrendingAug 24, 2020 12:31:54 IST

Users of Galaxy smartphones can keep on playing the popular game Fortnite by downloading it through the Samsung Galaxy Store App. According to a company press release, Galaxy users can also enjoy V-Bucks and real money offers discounted up to 20 percent as part of the ‘Fortnite Mega Drop’ by downloading Epic Games. The Galaxy Store app is a hoard of multi-purpose apps, presented through an “exhaustive catalogue of apps in 12 Indian languages in addition to English”.

Fortnite can still be downloaded on Samsung phones via the Galaxy Store app

Fortnite

This provision comes after the popular game got banned from both the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store recently. The free game, in its latest update, decided to offer users the option to make in-app purchases directly. This did not sit well with the payment systems set-up by Apple and Google for developer apps and as a result they banned Fortnite. This, in turn, led the makers of the game, Epic Games, to sue both Apple and Google “about the basic freedoms of all consumers and developers”.

Apple and Google both take a 30 percent cut from in-app revenue purchases in games, which was challenged by Fortnite’s latest update.

While Google only banned Fortnite from its app store (allowing the game to be playable on Android devices through other channels), Apple took things far ahead by informing Epic Games that it would “terminate” Epic’s deal in the ‘Apple Developer Program’ – a membership program that allows developers to distribute apps on iOS devices – if Epic does not “cure [their] breaches” to the agreement within two weeks.

Click here to download Fortnite on your Galaxy smartphone.

 

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House | Pistols Only Challenge

1Up In The House | Pistols Only Challenge

1Up In The House | PaiNan Hotdrop

1Up In The House | PaiNan Hotdrop

1Up In The House | Shooting Range Hotdrop

1Up In The House | Shooting Range Hotdrop

1Up In The House | AR Only

1Up In The House | AR Only

1Up In The House | BootCamp Hotdrop

1Up In The House | BootCamp Hotdrop

1Up In The House Zone Shrink Speed 1.2x | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House Zone Shrink Speed 1.2x | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | SMGs and Shotguns | Subscribers Games

1Up In The House | SMGs and Shotguns | Subscribers Games

Deleted video

Deleted video

1Up In The House | AR & Snipers Only | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | AR & Snipers Only | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | CrossBows, Melee & Throwables

1Up In The House | CrossBows, Melee & Throwables


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Fortnite

Epic Games sues Apple, Google after Fortnite app was dropped from iOS, Android app stores

Aug 17, 2020
Epic Games sues Apple, Google after Fortnite app was dropped from iOS, Android app stores
Epic Games sues Apple, Google for dropping Fortnite from app stores over payment policy violations

Fortnite

Epic Games sues Apple, Google for dropping Fortnite from app stores over payment policy violations

Aug 14, 2020
Apple tells Epic Games it would terminate its inclusion in Apple Developer Program unless it 'cures its breaches' by 28 August

Fornite

Apple tells Epic Games it would terminate its inclusion in Apple Developer Program unless it 'cures its breaches' by 28 August

Aug 18, 2020
Epic Games' war on Apple, Google may ease entry of new players in gaming industry

SportsTracker

Epic Games' war on Apple, Google may ease entry of new players in gaming industry

Aug 20, 2020
Facebook Gaming iOS app launched but without the instant gaming feature to meet App Store guidelines

Facebook Gaming

Facebook Gaming iOS app launched but without the instant gaming feature to meet App Store guidelines

Aug 10, 2020
Google Maps returns to Apple Watch; will be compatible with Apple CarPlay dashboard

Google Maps

Google Maps returns to Apple Watch; will be compatible with Apple CarPlay dashboard

Aug 11, 2020

science

California fires blaze across million acres of forest amid fears of further spread

Wildfire in California

California fires blaze across million acres of forest amid fears of further spread

Aug 24, 2020
3D scans unearth details about life, deaths of 2,000-year-old Egyptian animal mummies

Animal Mummies

3D scans unearth details about life, deaths of 2,000-year-old Egyptian animal mummies

Aug 21, 2020
Aerosols sprayed from flushing a public urinal can spread COVID-19, a new study found

toilet plume

Aerosols sprayed from flushing a public urinal can spread COVID-19, a new study found

Aug 21, 2020
Robot and trail of bubbles points researcher to how COVID-19 causes lung damage

COVID-19 Research

Robot and trail of bubbles points researcher to how COVID-19 causes lung damage

Aug 20, 2020