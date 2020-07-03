FP Trending

Marvel's Captain America skin is now available on Fortnite. According to Fortnite, the Captain's Outfit includes two items, his Proto-Adamantium Pickaxe and Back Bling.

Fortnite revealed the new addition on Twitter, writing, "Armed with his indestructible shield and iron will, Super-Soldier Captain America will take on any obstacle thrown his way. Grab the Captain America Outfit now!"

Armed with his indestructible shield and iron will, Super-Soldier Captain America will take on any obstacle thrown his way. Grab the Captain America Outfit now! pic.twitter.com/VPHtKhtsqO — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) July 3, 2020

According to a report in The Verge, Captain America costs 2,000 V-bucks from the Fortnite in-game store. Gamers will be able to wear the Captain America shield on their back and use it as an in-game pickaxe.

The report adds that Captain America's shield has actually already appeared in the game last year and players could wield it as a special item in a limited time Avengers-themed mode.

The report also said that a new Captain America-themed fireworks emote will be for sale for those who want to celebrate Independence Day in the Fortnite Island. Gamers can buy the emote for 300 V-bucks.

According to a Forbes report, the game has already seen Thanos LTMs (limited time modes), Gotham City on the map and Batman Begins playing in Party Royale.

A previous report says that with DC's Aquaman already a part of the game, and Captain America arriving via the Bifrost, there is a clear indication of a cross-franchise crossover in Fortnite.

Recently, a few glitches and bugs surfaced in season 3 of Fortnite. As per a report in Essentially Sports, an instant reload glitch was discovered. The report cited gamers Tfue and SypherPK both expressing their views on it. Due to the bug, if players dropped a weapon and picked it up instantly, it showed a full clip.