Fortnite beware! APEX Legends hits 50 million users within a span of just one month

tech2 News Staff Mar 05, 2019 10:05:27 IST

If you thought that Fortnite was the biggest online gaming rage right now you would be mistaken. Respawn studio's APEX Legends has amassed 50 million active users in just one month.

While Fortnite for the time being certainly dwarfs APEX with its nearly 200 million users, the first month for Fortnite saw only around 12-13 million users. However, we must take into account a few things before taking the crown from Fortnite.

Fortnite's Save the World mode was the first thing that was announced back in June 2017 and since it was paid, it didn't take off as much. The real traction was generated when the free-to-play Battle Royale mode was introduced several months later. Also, the game has a wide number of platforms to play on such as Android, iOS, PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch while APEX has only been announced currently on PC, PS4 and Xbox One.

Apart from that PUBG Mobile is also a rage worldwide with an estimated 200 million downloads and 30 million daily players. Include that with PUBG PC which itself has 50 million copies sold, and you have another heavyweight cashing on the Battle Royale-genre of gaming.

All this is not to say that APEX is far behind. As the game's popularity surges, EA (the publisher of the game) will only try and generate more hype to an already well-liked game. It remains to be seen how hype is APEX really worth.

