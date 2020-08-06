FP Trending

EA Sports released the official gameplay trailer for FIFA 21 that showcases several of the game's heightened features. The three-minute trailer promises that players will be experiencing the “most intelligent FIFA gameplay to date” with the upcoming edition.

There were five major features exhibited in the trailer tweeted by the official handle of EA Sports FIFA.

Get rewarded for your creativity and control with new features in the most intelligent FIFA gameplay to date. Get more details ➡️ https://t.co/jNT3E1hz0l #FIFA21 pic.twitter.com/VrnZKWu0lJ — EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) August 4, 2020

In a bid to get more creative on the field, now players can perform agile dribbling. This system will help you go ahead with the ball in strategic one-on-one situations. “Use fast footwork, more responsive close control, and new skill moves like the ball roll fake to explode past defenders,” read the company blog.

Another feature is the positioning personality which will use artificial intelligence to match skills of a virtual player with their “real world counterparts”. In an explainer blog called 'Pitch Notes', EA Sports said, "We want players who are tactically aware to have a bigger impact in FIFA, by being in the right place at the right time to shoot, pass, or block the ball".

For now, the AI positioning system will be focusing on a few specific behaviours that will showcase the personality and the depth of this system.

Introducing greater control during play, FIFA 21 will have also the creative runs feature to aid a gamer monitor the attack and break down the defence.

You will be able to direct the direction of runs your teammates take by flicking the right stick after starting a run. Also, you will be able to control every pass your teammates make. One can choose to play with a certain player when going in for an attack. The player lock can be activated by pressing both sticks together.

Other features include natural collision system, manual headers, new blocking system and faster reaction times. Players can pre-order FIFA 21 from its official website.