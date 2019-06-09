Sunday, June 09, 2019Back to
FIFA 20 talks football intelligence, brings back Street-style Volta Football mode

The Volta Football mode will let gamers play at different arenas in 3v3, 4v4 or 5v5 matches.

Abhijit DeyJun 09, 2019 01:06:44 IST

Electronic Arts just dropped a ton of details on how it’s improving the gameplay on the upcoming FIFA 20 game at its EA Play 2019 presentation. Right before the event, EA released a trailer of an upcoming 'Volta Football' mode that marks a return of its popular FIFA Street mode.

EA Sports FIFA 20.

The ball behaviour or physics in FIFA games sometimes would feel completely out of place and end up breaking immersion. EA says that it has talked to over 3,000 FIFA players for feedback and to address all the issues, it has developed a new ‘football intelligence’ system. The new system works in every dimension of the game including on-the-ball and off-the-ball behaviour. Its goal was to improve the AI.

Gamers will be now be able to do better on-target goal shots and finishes. Dribbling, free kicks, penalties and tackling will have more control and it will feel more realistic. Ball physics is also getting a revamp that will feel more intuitive than before.

Volta Football

Volta is going to follow a story mode where gamers can play in an online league and try to not get relegated. Kick Off games allows professional players to be chosen for quick matches. Volta World is a feature where gamers can build a squad of players.

There will be several match types to choose from that will incorporate alternate rules. Gamers can play different matches in 3v3, 4v4 and 5v5 modes. Professional Futsal mode is also present that will have a smaller football with five players on each side, playing on a hard court. A Rush mode is available in 3v3 and 4v4 without keepers whereas 4v4 and 5v5 matches can be played with keepers.

For now, the arenas include an underpass in Amsterdam, a neighbourhood cage in London and Tokyo rooftop. Several player customisations are present in the game such as tweaking the shirts, boots, shorts, sweaters and other items.

FIFA 20 releases on 27 September on PC, PS4 and Xbox One.

