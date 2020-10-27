Tuesday, October 27, 2020Back to
Fau-G will launch in India next month; teaser reveals glimpses of Galwan Valley

The game will be available on both Google Play Store and App Store and will be based on real-life encounters by the Indian Security Forces.


Oct 27, 2020

A teaser of the upcoming game Fau-G has been released on the occasion of Dussehra. Actor Akshay Kumar launched the teaser on Twitter, alongside the caption, "Today we celebrate the victory of good over evil, and what better day to celebrate our Fearless and United Guards, our FAU-G! On the auspicious occasion of Dussehra, presenting the #FAUG teaser." The approximately one-minute-long trailer shows a bit of combat without weapons as helicopters can be seen landing on a barren strip of land, and a fight ensues between Indian soldiers and that of the opposing army personnel.

The developer of Fau-G, nCore games, too tweeted the clip, writing that good always triumphs over evil, and light will always overcome darkness while wishing everyone on Dussehra.

The first episode is based on the Galwan Valley incident. According to the co-founder of nCore games Vishal Gondal, the game will compete with other international ones like PUBG. Speaking to the publication, Gondal said that there is a belief that Indian game developers cannot produce good quality games and at nCore, they want to prove them wrong.

Gondal added that their team of developers are highly qualified and capable of developing games as good as PUBG or any other international game.

The game will be available on both Google Play Store and App Store and will be based on real-life encounters by the Indian Security Forces. Twenty percent of the net revenue generated from the game will be donated to Bharat Ke Veer Trust that supports the families of Indian soldiers who have laid down their lives in the line of duty.

