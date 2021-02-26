Friday, February 26, 2021Back to
FAU-G to get new multiplayer Team Deathmatch mode soon, confirms developer nCore Games

In order to win, all five members of the squad will have to coordinate and kill the enemies.


FP TrendingFeb 26, 2021 17:29:59 IST

FAU-G is all set to get a new Team Deathmatch mode which will allow gamers to team up with others and choose the multiplayer option. nCore Games, the developer behind the Made in India game announced in a tweet that the multiplayer mode will be available to players soon. While no fixed date was mentioned, it can be expected that the launch of Team Deathmatch mode will make a good addition to the game which currently only has a single Campaign mode.

In the upcoming multiplayer mode, there will be two teams or squads competing against each other. In order to win the rounds, all five members of the squad will have to coordinate and kill the enemies, quite like in other battle royale games like PUBG Mobile and Freefire.

FAU-G has been marketed as the Indian answer to the popular game PUBG. Actor Akshay Kumar, who is associated with the project, tweeted the news of its launch soon after PUBG was banned in India in September last year. Now it remains to be seen whether FAU-G is able to garner more users with the launch of the new mode.

The game had initially done well as it recorded the highest number of pre-registration for a game in India in less than 24 hours in December last year.

One of the unique selling points of FAU-G was that the rounds in the game were based upon real struggles of the Indian armed forces at various locations like Ladakh. This is in line with the game’s vision of dedicating it to the Fearless And United Guards or FAU-G.

Currently, the game is only available to download from the Google Play store but makers have promised that they will be soon launching the iOS version. Also, the game is likely to be launched into international markets.

