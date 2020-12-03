Thursday, December 03, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Gaming

FAU-G records over 1 million pre-registrations on Google Play Store in less than 24 hours

If you pre-register FAU-G, you will be receiving a notification whenever it will be available for download on Play Store.


FP TrendingDec 03, 2020 13:00:00 IST

FAU-G, the home-grown substitute of PUBG Mobile game, has recorded the highest number of pre-registration for a game in India in less than 24 hours. Around 1.06 million people have pre-registered for The Fearless and United Guards (FAU-G), developer Studio nCore Pvt Ltd announced on Twitter. FAU-G was announced in India when the government in September banned the PUBG Mobile game. The game is now live on Google Play Store and is open for pre-registration.

FAU-G records over 1 million pre-registrations on Google Play Store in less than 24 hours

FAU-G

If you pre-register FAU-G, you will be receiving a notification whenever it will be available for download/ Details including the date of release, size of the game, compatible devices have still not been revealed.

As per the description available on Play Store, the battleground of FAU-G will be "India's northern border" where a group is fighting to protect and shield the pride and sovereignty of the country.

Players will get the skin of a "patriotic soldier" and are expected to experience the "bravery, brotherhood, and sacrifice of the men guarding the country’s borders".

The listing also shows a couple of screenshots from the game, giving a glimpse of what the soldier's skin and their weapons will look like.

A teaser of FAU-G was released in October on the occasion of Dussehra. Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar launched a one-minute trailer of the game that showed helicopters landing on a barren strip of land and a fight ensuing between Indian soldiers and the opposing Army.

As per the co-founder of nCore games Vishal Gondal, FAU-G will compete with other international games including PUBG. He added that there is a belief that Indian game developers cannot produce good quality games and at nCore, they want to prove them wrong.

It is also worth mentioning that PUBG Corporation has announced that it will soon rollout PUBG Mobile India in the country.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House | Search&Destroy 4v5 (PLAYER DISCONNECTED)

1Up In The House | Search&Destroy 4v5 (PLAYER DISCONNECTED)

1Up In The House | PUBGM KR Version + Valorant Announcement

1Up In The House | PUBGM KR Version + Valorant Announcement

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Match 58

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Match 58

1Up In The House | Jumping down the hill to kill

1Up In The House | Jumping down the hill to kill

1Up In The House | Complete Domination in CODm

1Up In The House | Complete Domination in CODm

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile | 1v2 Underwater?

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile | 1v2 Underwater?

1Up Reviews | Raji: An Ancient Epic

1Up Reviews | Raji: An Ancient Epic

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Call Of Duty Mobile

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Call Of Duty Mobile

Farewell PUBG Mobile | Servers Banned in India

Farewell PUBG Mobile | Servers Banned in India


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

FAU-G

FAU-G mobile game appears on Play Store; now open for pre-registration: All we know

Dec 01, 2020
FAU-G mobile game appears on Play Store; now open for pre-registration: All we know
PUBG Corp and Krafton Inc merge to into a single entity to form PUBG Studio

PUBG Corp

PUBG Corp and Krafton Inc merge to into a single entity to form PUBG Studio

Dec 02, 2020
PUBG Mobile India launch: Initial rollout to Android, company registration, and all you need to know

PUBG Mobile India

PUBG Mobile India launch: Initial rollout to Android, company registration, and all you need to know

Nov 25, 2020
Google, Lucasfilm team up to launch The Mandalorian AR app for 5G Pixel and Android phones

The Mandalorian AR Experience

Google, Lucasfilm team up to launch The Mandalorian AR app for 5G Pixel and Android phones

Nov 25, 2020
San Francisco-based gaming startup Krikey now backed by Jio Platforms, launches new AR game called Yaatra

Krikey

San Francisco-based gaming startup Krikey now backed by Jio Platforms, launches new AR game called Yaatra

Dec 03, 2020
Potential relaunch of PUBG mobile game in India poses questions about future of game

Potential relaunch of PUBG mobile game in India poses questions about future of game

Nov 25, 2020

science

Jupiter and Saturn to align in rare 'double planet' conjunction on 21 December

Astronomy

Jupiter and Saturn to align in rare 'double planet' conjunction on 21 December

Dec 02, 2020
Novel rapid COVID-19 testing kit developed that can seek out single virus particles

COVID-19 rapid test

Novel rapid COVID-19 testing kit developed that can seek out single virus particles

Dec 02, 2020
SARS-CoV-2 virus could find its way into the brain via the nose, new study finds

COVID-19 infection

SARS-CoV-2 virus could find its way into the brain via the nose, new study finds

Dec 01, 2020
Fireball spotted! Meteor sighting lights up sky over Japan and social media

Falling Meteorite

Fireball spotted! Meteor sighting lights up sky over Japan and social media

Dec 01, 2020