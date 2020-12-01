Tuesday, December 01, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Gaming

FAU-G mobile game appears on Play Store; now open for pre-registration: All we know

The size, release date and the devices compatible with the game are still not revealed officially.


tech2 News StaffDec 01, 2020 10:22:28 IST

Back in September, when the Indian government banned the PUBG Mobile game in India, Studio nCore Pvt Ltd announced a home-grown substitute of the game called FAUG, short for The Fearless and United Guards. The game is now live on Play Store and is open for pre-registration. If you pre-register for the game, you will receive a notification whenever the game is available for download. Details like official release date, size of the game, compatible devices are still under the wraps for now.

FAU-G mobile game appears on Play Store; now open for pre-registration: All we know

FAU-G

Going by the description on Play Store, the battleground of the game will be "India's northern border" where a group is fighting to protect the nation's pride and sovereignty. The players will get the skin of a "patriotic soldier" and are expected to experience the "bravery, brotherhood, and sacrifice of the men guarding the country’s borders". In addition to this, the listing also reveals a couple of screenshots from the game, giving a glimpse of what the soldier's skin will look like and their weapons.

FAU-G player skin

FAU-G player skin

FAU-G battleground

FAU-G battleground

The company has also shared a one-minute teaser that reveals that a bit of combat without weapons as helicopters can be seen landing on a barren strip of land, and a fight ensues between Indian soldiers and that of the opposing army personnel.

For the unversed, PUBG Corporation has announced that it will soon rollout PUBG Mobile India in the country.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House | Search&Destroy 4v5 (PLAYER DISCONNECTED)

1Up In The House | Search&Destroy 4v5 (PLAYER DISCONNECTED)

1Up In The House | PUBGM KR Version + Valorant Announcement

1Up In The House | PUBGM KR Version + Valorant Announcement

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Match 58

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Match 58

1Up In The House | Jumping down the hill to kill

1Up In The House | Jumping down the hill to kill

1Up In The House | Complete Domination in CODm

1Up In The House | Complete Domination in CODm

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile | 1v2 Underwater?

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile | 1v2 Underwater?

1Up Reviews | Raji: An Ancient Epic

1Up Reviews | Raji: An Ancient Epic

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Call Of Duty Mobile

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Call Of Duty Mobile

Farewell PUBG Mobile | Servers Banned in India

Farewell PUBG Mobile | Servers Banned in India


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

PUBG Mobile India

PUBG Mobile India launch: Initial rollout to Android, company registration, and all you need to know

Nov 25, 2020
PUBG Mobile India launch: Initial rollout to Android, company registration, and all you need to know
PUBG Corp to soon launch the new PUBG Mobile India game, teasers, new website suggest

PUBG Mobile India

PUBG Corp to soon launch the new PUBG Mobile India game, teasers, new website suggest

Nov 17, 2020

science

World AIDS Day 2020: Despite ambitious global targets, India's progress in AIDS control falls short in a few crucial aspects

World AIDS Day

World AIDS Day 2020: Despite ambitious global targets, India's progress in AIDS control falls short in a few crucial aspects

Dec 01, 2020
New Science, Technology & Innovation Policy 2020 pushes for decentralization, 'renewed STI ecosystem'

STEM Fields

New Science, Technology & Innovation Policy 2020 pushes for decentralization, 'renewed STI ecosystem'

Nov 30, 2020
PCOS and diabetes risk increases with obesity – here's how they affect fertility in women

Obesity Day

PCOS and diabetes risk increases with obesity – here's how they affect fertility in women

Nov 29, 2020
Christmas 2020 sky will see Jupiter and Saturn in a rare double planet alignment

Astronomy

Christmas 2020 sky will see Jupiter and Saturn in a rare double planet alignment

Nov 26, 2020