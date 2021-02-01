Monday, February 01, 2021Back to
FAU-G game ratings fall to 3.5 stars as PUBG fans bomb reviews on PlayStore

PUBG mobile users have given one-star ratings to FAU-G on Google Play Store something that is called 'review bombing' in the internet world.


FP TrendingFeb 01, 2021 17:58:09 IST

Bengaluru-based nCore Games that recently launched the Indian alternative to PUBG Mobile called FAU-G has started seeing a drop in its ratings. The game was launched on 26 January and had received around 4.5 stars initially but since then, the game started witnessing a drop in ratings and currently stands at 3.5 stars. Initially, during the first week of the launch, FAU-G had surpassed five million downloads and went on to become one of the top gaming apps on the PlayStore.

As per some user reviews available on PlayStore, the game has received comments like "outstanding" with “great visuals” but other reviews tell a completely different story. As per some media reports,  PUBG mobile users have given one-star ratings to FAU-G on Google Play Store something that is called “review bombing” in the internet world.

Usually, shows and games are reviews bombed due to a certain issue but with FAU-G the core issue is PUBG Mobile and the perspective issues with the game.

While Vishal Gondal, the nCore Games' founder has stated that FAU-G has nothing to do with the likes of PUBG Mobile and the two shouldn't be compared but looks like PUBG fans are just not pleased with the game.

Review bombing happens to be a common thing in the more developed gaming markets and FAU-G happens to be the first Indian games that have been a victim to review bombing. Reports suggest that the company is working with Google to rectify the issue.

Earlier Google had helped Bytedance to get rid of a one-star review for their popular app Tik-Tok till it was available in India, so considering the same logic, we could likely see Google step in and help India-based FAU-G gaming app.

With PUBG Mobile India not making its way anytime soon, FAU-G could be the only other homegrown alternative on offer to fill the vacuum.

