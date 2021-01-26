Tuesday, January 26, 2021Back to
FAU-G game officially released in India; now available for download on Google Play Store

The arsenal of the game comes with weapons like Club Aakrosh, Club Pratikar, Axe Tandav, Pipe Agni, Pipe Devarth, and more.


tech2 News StaffJan 26, 2021 13:51:52 IST

The much-awaited The Fearless and United Guards (FAU-G) game has finally debuted in India today. The developer, nCore Games has announced that the game is now available for download for all Android users in India. On Play Store, the game is 460 MB in size. The developer had previously announced that in just 24 hours, around 1.04 million people had pre-registered for the game. The game is not yet released for iOS users but is expected to roll out soon.

FAU-G


To play FAU-G, all you need to do is go to this link and tap the "Install" button. For now, the game only has "Campaign- Tales of Galwan Valley" mode. It will eventually receive four more modes including "Team DeathMatch" and "Free for all- Every man for himself".

At the time of writing the story, FAU-G had 10+ downloads on Play Store. The game is rated 16+ and carries a warning for "strong violence". The mobile game also includes in-app purchases ranging between Rs 19 to Rs 2,999.

The game begins with the narration of the story of soldiers attacked by enemies near Galwan Valley on 14 June 2020.

The arsenal of the game comes with weapons like Club Aakrosh, Club Pratikar, Axe Tandav, Pipe Agni, Pipe Devarth, and more. The characters of the game include FAU-G Commander Dhillion, FAU-G Lieutenant Vijay Singh and FAU-G Commander Ghost.

As per a recent interview of Ncore Games Founder, Chairman, Vishal Gondal with IGN India, FAU-G will also introduce "a story mode to start with which will allow for single-player and co-operative play". Notably, this mode will not be rolled out today. According to Gondal, "We are not launching it on day zero with all these modes, we want the game to be stabilised and avoid any potential issues like latency. The story mode will be the first one. And then we are hoping that over the period of six to eight months intermediately we will be launching more features and updates.”

It has only been a few minutes since the game was made available on the Play Store and people have already started to share their first impressions and reviews of the game. While some users are appreciating the game and its indigenous roots, some are reporting issues with the gameplay. However, none of the issues reported so far can't be fixed via an OTA update.

We will too soon share our review of the game.

