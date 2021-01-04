Monday, January 04, 2021Back to
FAU-G game confirmed to release on 26 January; the game's 'anthem' revealed: All you need to know

The clip focuses on the Ladakh episode where enemy soldiers can be seen parachuting down to Indian bases.


FP TrendingJan 04, 2021 12:55:30 IST

The official title track for the upcoming indigenous game FAU-G has been launched. The video for the song also serves as a teaser to the real game as a new fight sequence and weaponry are shown in the clip. Posted on the official Twitter handle of nCORE Games, the developer of the Indian game, the post made on 3 January also revealed that the game will be seeing a Republic Day launch, on 26 January 2021.

FAU-G game confirmed to release on 26 January; the games anthem revealed: All you need to know

FAU-G

The clip focuses on the Ladakh episode where enemy soldiers can be seen parachuting down to Indian bases. A glimpse of what can take place in the first episode of the game, the video shows a few Indian soldiers taking on the enemies with close combat without arms. In some scenes later, the soldiers can be seen using an assault rifle as well.

It gives an idea about the gameplay and sound quality of the game. Also, we see a Punjabi soldier as the protagonist for the clip and some Punjabi dialogues have been incorporated as well. Now it is to be seen whether all the episodes have one single character in the lead or not. The choice of language will be interesting to note as well, especially because the game is being marketed as the Indian version of the popular game PUBG. Akshay Kumar who is also involved with the game, shared the clip on his handle too. In the caption, he wrote: “Whether it’s a problem within the country or at the border...these Bharat Ke Veer always stand tall. They are our Fearless And United Guards, our FAU-G! Witness the anthem”.


Earlier, during Dussehra, nCore had launched the first trailer for the game. It was then marketed to be launched in November 2020.

