A new desi alternative to PUBG has already been announced, merely 48 hours after the Indian government banned 118 Chinese mobile apps, PUBG included. These apps threaten the “sovereignty and security” of India, according to the order. This new multiplayer action game is called (wait for it...) FAU-G, short for Fearless and United Guards.

Since the government began banning Chinese mobile applications, the Indian app ecosystem has been bursting at the seams with quickly cobbled-together alternatives to take advantage of the potential surge in interest. PUBG Mobile, a game developed by Tencent of China, counts India as its largest market. The ban leaves a giant void in the mobile game space. The launch of FAU-G is nothing short of a surgical strike, while the iron is hot.

To support the idea atmanirbhar bharat, actor Akshay Kumar took it to Twitter to announce the homegrown game. Players will be soldiers in the fauj and according to the tweet, “will also learn about the sacrifices of our soldiers”. The tweet also added that 20 percent of the profit made by the game will be donated to the Bharat Ke Veer fund.

FAU-G is the brainchild of nCore Games, a mobile games publisher advised an invested in by veteran tech entrepreneur Vishal Gondal. His previous track record includes Indiagames, which he sold to Disney in 2007 and fitness band/service company GoQii.

Supporting PM @narendramodi’s AtmaNirbhar movement, proud to present an action game,Fearless And United-Guards FAU-G. Besides entertainment, players will also learn about the sacrifices of our soldiers. 20% of the net revenue generated will be donated to @BharatKeVeer Trust #FAUG pic.twitter.com/Q1HLFB5hPt — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 4, 2020

With an almost overnight turnaround, Twitter is bound to have opinions. While a few raised their eyebrows:

Many shared hilarious memes on the similarities between the two games:

...while others are busy rejoicing that they have a replacement for PUBG:

