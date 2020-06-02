Tuesday, June 02, 2020Back to
Fast and Furious: Crossroads to be released on 7 August on PS4, Xbox One and PC

Fast and Furious Crossroads is available for pre-order on the website of Bandai Namco


FP TrendingJun 02, 2020 17:43:59 IST

Video game developer and publisher Bandai Namco has released a gameplay trailer of Fast and Furious: Crossroads and announced its launch date. The game, based on the popular movie franchise Fast & Furious, will be unveiled on 7 August and is expected to offer players a totally new gaming experience.

It was earlier scheduled to be launched in May with the new Fast & Furious 9 movie, but got delayed to the coronavirus pandemic. Now, it will release on PS4, Xbox One and PC in August.

The game’s official Twitter handled informed of the release date, stating, “Fast & Furious Crossroads has changed course and is now headed for an August 7, 2020 release! Get ready to join the action.”

The trailer shows hovercraft and armour-plated vehicles involved in a cat and mouse game amid raining bullets. A scene in the trailer shows a crew pursuing a speeding rocket.

The game seems to be replicating the larger than life nature of Fast & Furious series, boasting high-speed chases, insane gadgets, over-the-top vehicles, and explosive set-pieces.

Snippets of actors like Vin Diesel and Michelle Rodriguez can also be heard in the trailer as they reprise their roles in the franchise.

Fast and Furious: Crossroads will allow players to drive some wild cars packed with all the latest gadgets. The game will feature multiplayer modes.

It is available for pre-order on the website of Bandai Namco. To order the game, people will have to select one of the two platforms, PlayStaion 4 and Xbox One. They will also have to choose one of the two retailers, Bandai Namco store and Gamestop.

 

