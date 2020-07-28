Tuesday, July 28, 2020Back to
Far Cry 6 will support 4K on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and PC, confirms Ubisoft

Previously it was believed that Far Cry 6 will only be available in 4K on Xbox One and Xbox Series X.


FP TrendingJul 28, 2020 16:56:40 IST

Clearing the air regarding a previous comment that implied Far Cry 6 will be available in 4K only on the Xbox One and Xbox Series X, Ubisoft has now given a clarifying statement.

The company told pop culture website Cultured Vultures that 4K will be available on all platforms and that includes PlayStation 4 Pro and PlayStation 5.

When they reached out to the firm, it said, "Far Cry 6 will be available in 4K on PS5, PS4 Pro and PC. Further details will be available at a later date."

The confusion had stemmed after the first trailer for the game was released. In the footer of the trailer, it said that the game will have "4K Ultra HD on Xbox One X and Xbox Series X only”. The reason behind the wording is that 4K Ultra HD is a term exclusively used by Xbox so this term was not compatible with PlayStation consoles. But no other statement was given to pacify the speculations before now.

The game is going to take place in a fictional country called Yara that has been modelled after Cuba of the 1960s.

Earlier actor Giancarlo Esposito was teased as the main villain Anton in the game with the release of the first teaser.

Watch the much-awaited trailer here. The game is touted to be released on PS5, PS4, PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Stadia on 18 February 2021.

