Tuesday, October 27, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Gaming

Facebook unveils free-to-play cloud gaming service for Android mobile gamers

For now, Facebook has announced games like Asphalt 9: Legends, Mobile Legends: Adventure, PGA TOUR Golf Shootout and so on.


tech2 News StaffOct 27, 2020 11:18:54 IST

Facebook has finally made its debut in the cloud gaming service but unlike Microsoft, Sony and others, it is aimed at mobile gamers only. Notably, this is not an independent gaming service, in fact, all its games will be playable in the Facebook app in the gaming tab or news feed. This gaming service offers free-to-play games that can also be played on a desktop via a mouse and a keyboard. It is now available on Beta on Android and Web at fb.gg/play.

Facebook unveils free-to-play cloud gaming service for Android mobile gamers

Facebook announces cloud playable ads as well.

Facebook has said that this cloud gaming service is not available for iOS users as of now. According to the blog post, "While our iOS path is uncertain, one thing is clear. Apple treats games differently and continues to exert control over a very precious resource. Stay tuned as we work out the best way for people to play games when and how they want, regardless of what device they bought."

Facebook has also announced a few games that include Asphalt 9: Legends by Gameloft; Mobile Legends: Adventure by Moonton; PGA TOUR Golf Shootout by Concrete Software, Inc.; Solitaire: Arthur’s Tale by Qublix Games; and WWE SuperCard by 2KIn addition to this, Facebook will also add Dirt Bike Unchained by Red Bull in the coming weeks.

Players will also have an option to create their own avatar and a username which will appear alongside their gaming activity in case they choose to connect with friends from a game. In addition to this, Facebook has also announced cloud playable ads to let players get a better sense of games before actually playing it. These cloud playable ads include games like 2K, FunPlus, Gameloft, Glu Mobile, Gram Games, Rovio, and Wildlife Studios.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Call Of Duty Mobile | Neither Win Nor Loss, 3rd Result

Call Of Duty Mobile | Neither Win Nor Loss, 3rd Result

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Battle Royale Match 51

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Battle Royale Match 51

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Match 50

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Match 50

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Custom Room Match 49

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Custom Room Match 49

1Up In The House | Search and Destroy Match 48

1Up In The House | Search and Destroy Match 48

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Battle Royale Match 47

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Battle Royale Match 47

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Search & Destroy 2

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Search & Destroy 2

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile: Search & Destroy

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile: Search & Destroy

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Debut

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Debut


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Nodwin

NODWIN announces Northeast Esports Summit For Free Fire and Clash of Clans

Oct 15, 2020
NODWIN announces Northeast Esports Summit For Free Fire and Clash of Clans
Fortnite Season 4 to get latest Patch V14.30 today, services downtime expected

Fornite S4

Fortnite Season 4 to get latest Patch V14.30 today, services downtime expected

Oct 13, 2020
Facebook's long and halting fight against misinformation: A timeline of six years

Facebook

Facebook's long and halting fight against misinformation: A timeline of six years

Oct 19, 2020
Facebook will prohibit advertisements that discourage users from getting vaccinated

Facebook

Facebook will prohibit advertisements that discourage users from getting vaccinated

Oct 14, 2020
Fortnite PC's latest update brings down its size to under 30 GB from 90 GB

Fortnite PC

Fortnite PC's latest update brings down its size to under 30 GB from 90 GB

Oct 23, 2020
Facebook Messenger gets a new logo and features like personalised reactions, new chat themes and more

Facebook Messenger

Facebook Messenger gets a new logo and features like personalised reactions, new chat themes and more

Oct 14, 2020

science

BepiColombo probe to Mercury captures ultra close shot of Venus in close approach

Venus

BepiColombo probe to Mercury captures ultra close shot of Venus in close approach

Oct 27, 2020
NASA's 'Lunar Loo' challenge awards innovative toilet designs for use in microgravity, on the moon

Lunar Loo

NASA's 'Lunar Loo' challenge awards innovative toilet designs for use in microgravity, on the moon

Oct 26, 2020
An architecture student's vision for a greener Mumbai: Urban water bodies and their correlation with the city's functioning

Biodiversity by the Bay

An architecture student's vision for a greener Mumbai: Urban water bodies and their correlation with the city's functioning

Oct 26, 2020
Samples of asteroid Bennu are spilling out from NASA's jammed OSIRIS-REx spacecraft

Asteroid Samples

Samples of asteroid Bennu are spilling out from NASA's jammed OSIRIS-REx spacecraft

Oct 26, 2020