tech2 News Staff

Facebook has finally made its debut in the cloud gaming service but unlike Microsoft, Sony and others, it is aimed at mobile gamers only. Notably, this is not an independent gaming service, in fact, all its games will be playable in the Facebook app in the gaming tab or news feed. This gaming service offers free-to-play games that can also be played on a desktop via a mouse and a keyboard. It is now available on Beta on Android and Web at fb.gg/play.

Facebook has said that this cloud gaming service is not available for iOS users as of now. According to the blog post, "While our iOS path is uncertain, one thing is clear. Apple treats games differently and continues to exert control over a very precious resource. Stay tuned as we work out the best way for people to play games when and how they want, regardless of what device they bought."

Facebook has also announced a few games that include Asphalt 9: Legends by Gameloft; Mobile Legends: Adventure by Moonton; PGA TOUR Golf Shootout by Concrete Software, Inc.; Solitaire: Arthur’s Tale by Qublix Games; and WWE SuperCard by 2K. In addition to this, Facebook will also add Dirt Bike Unchained by Red Bull in the coming weeks.

Players will also have an option to create their own avatar and a username which will appear alongside their gaming activity in case they choose to connect with friends from a game. In addition to this, Facebook has also announced cloud playable ads to let players get a better sense of games before actually playing it. These cloud playable ads include games like 2K, FunPlus, Gameloft, Glu Mobile, Gram Games, Rovio, and Wildlife Studios.