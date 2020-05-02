Saturday, May 02, 2020Back to
Facebook Gaming to host virtual tennis tournament with Serena Williams, Maria Sharapova, Gigi Hadid, Hailey Bieber

Serena Williams will compete with model Gigi Hadid, and Maria Sharapova with American model Karlie Kloss.


FP TrendingMay 02, 2020 02:43:16 IST

With people from around the world maintaining self-quarantine and social distancing due to the COVID–19 pandemic, Facebook Gaming is hosting a virtual tennis tournament. The online tournament will see sports personalities and Hollywood celebrities compete to raise $1 billion for charity.

The entire tournament will be streamed online.

The tournament will commence on Sunday, 3 May. Fans in India can watch it on 4 May at 1:30 am at http://fb.gg/facebookgaming.

Facebook Gaming made an announcement on Twitter saying, “The #StayAtHomeSlam is part of #PlayApartTogether, a gaming industry initiative to help people stay safe, informed and connected through games.”

 

Ace tennis players Serena Williams, Venus Williams and Maria Sharapova are among those who will take part in the event. To make the virtual tennis tournament all the more exciting, the commentary will be by former tennis champion John McEnroe and YouTube personality Justine Ezarik.  

Serena Williams will compete with model Gigi Hadid, Maria Sharapova with American model Karlie Kloss, Venus Williams with NFL player DeAndre Hopkins and Naomi Osaka with Hailey Bieber.

 

Kei Nishikori’s competitor will be DJ Steve Aoki while Madison Keys will play against singer Seal.  

Taylor Fritz and Maria Sharapova shared the excitement about the upcoming virtual tennis tournament on their respective social media handles.

 

 

Last month, Facebook had launched a live gaming mobile app. The app was introduced on Android devices and will be available for iOS users once Apple approves it.

Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


