tech2 News Staff

Facebook has been investing a lot into its streaming service that’s conveniently called Facebook Gaming. A separate tab was added to the social media platform for all gaming content being streamed on the platform.

The market details come from a report by StreamElements and Arsenal.gg. From a 3.1 percent market share in December 2018, Facebook Gaming grew to 8.5 percent in December 2019. These numbers are for all the streaming hours watched in that month.

Twitch’s market share dropped to 61 percent while still being on top while Microsoft-owned Mixer slightly gained some market share including YouTube Gaming.

In a statement to Bloomberg, StreamElements CEO Doron Nir said that Facebook will turn into a “meaningful contender” in the gaming category by 2021. He added that it also has a shot at becoming the largest or the second-largest in a few years.

The report also mentioned that an emerging category called ‘Just Chatting’ became the most popular in terms of hours watched. In this category, streamers generally make live commentary on social issues and even do exercises. This was more popular that content belonging to games like League of Legends and Fortnite.

