Facebook Gaming market share rose to 8.5 percent from 3.1 percent in 2019

Amazon-owned Twitch still dominates the streaming market share with a 61 percent market share.


tech2 News StaffJan 10, 2020 15:08:20 IST

Facebook has been investing a lot into its streaming service that’s conveniently called Facebook Gaming. A separate tab was added to the social media platform for all gaming content being streamed on the platform.

Facebook Gaming market share rose to 8.5 percent from 3.1 percent in 2019

The facebook gaming booth is shown at E3, the world's largest video game industry convention in Los Angeles, California, U.S. June 12, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Blake - RC1AAF6CE030

The market details come from a report by StreamElements and Arsenal.gg. From a 3.1 percent market share in December 2018, Facebook Gaming grew to 8.5 percent in December 2019. These numbers are for all the streaming hours watched in that month.

Twitch’s market share dropped to 61 percent while still being on top while Microsoft-owned Mixer slightly gained some market share including YouTube Gaming.

In a statement to Bloomberg, StreamElements CEO Doron Nir said that Facebook will turn into a “meaningful contender” in the gaming category by 2021. He added that it also has a shot at becoming the largest or the second-largest in a few years.

The report also mentioned that an emerging category called ‘Just Chatting’ became the most popular in terms of hours watched. In this category, streamers generally make live commentary on social issues and even do exercises. This was more popular that content belonging to games like League of Legends and Fortnite.

latest videos

