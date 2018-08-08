Wednesday, August 08, 2018 Back to
Reuters 08 August, 2018 08:43 IST

F1 esports championship: Mercedes signs UK champion Brendon Leigh for virtual team

Leigh will be one of four gamers racing for Mercedes-AMG Petronas Esports in the competition.

Lewis Hamilton’s Mercedes Formula One team launched an esports programme on Tuesday with another British world champion, Brendon Leigh, lined up to compete for them in the virtual world.

Leigh, winner of the inaugural F1 esports championship last year at the age of 18, will be one of four gamers racing for Mercedes-AMG Petronas Esports.

The former kitchen worker from Reading who had not left Britain until he went to Abu Dhabi and won, joins compatriot Harry Jacks, Poland’s Patryk Krutyj and Hungarian Dani Bereznay in the line-up.

Jacks, 24, was a finalist in McLaren’s ‘World’s Fastest Gamer’ competition in 2017.

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton steers his car during the Malaysian Formula One Grand Prix in 2016. AP

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton steers his car during the Malaysian Formula One Grand Prix in 2016. AP

Krutyj, 22, is a four-times Polish league winner while Bereznay is an 18-year-old student selected through the F1 Esports series 2018 Pro Draft.

Mercedes, winners of both Formula One titles for the past four years, said the esports team will be based at their Brackley headquarters and have the use of a purpose-built esports training centre.

Construction of the centre, in the same building as a simulator used by the regular F1 drivers, is expected to start in the coming weeks.

“The programme also focuses on human performance and will give the esports team members access to the on-site Performance Centre covering the core areas of nutrition, physical conditioning and wellbeing,” said Mercedes.

The Formula Esports series 2018, using the official F1 game, takes place in October and November involving all of the F1 teams with the exception of Ferrari.

Three live events will decide the virtual drivers’ and teams’ world championships with a prize fund of at least $2,00,000.

More than 63,000 hopefuls worldwide entered last year’s competition initially by competing in the Codemasters-developed F1 2017 video game on PlayStation4, Xbox One and Windows PC platforms.

How does the Data Protection Bill impact you

How does the Data Protection Bill impact you
DoT and its measures to control fake news #DailyDope

DoT and its measures to control fake news #DailyDope
Why Saplings Can't Replace Trees, explains Neha Sinha

Why Saplings Can't Replace Trees, explains Neha Sinha
Best Apps To Create Content | What The App

Best Apps To Create Content | What The App
Here's how to delete your presence on social media

Here's how to delete your presence on social media
Draft e-commerce policy to tighten screws on big discounts? #DailyDope

Draft e-commerce policy to tighten screws on big discounts? #DailyDope
RS Sharma's Aadhaar details already being misused #DailyDope

RS Sharma's Aadhaar details already being misused #DailyDope
Facebook lost $120 bn in market capital #DailyDope

Facebook lost $120 bn in market capital #DailyDope
Srikrishna Committee Report - Key takeaways #DailyDope

Srikrishna Committee Report - Key takeaways #DailyDope
Tech2's PUBG MOBILE STREAM

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE STREAM

