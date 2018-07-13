In what seems like a great move to endear creators, Epic Games today announced that it will draw a smaller cut from sales made through its Unreal Engine.

Digital artists, sound designers and programmers will now get to keep 88 percent of their product sales as opposed to the 70 percent they were getting earlier. According to a report by Engadget, Epic Games will be applying this split in retrospective affect, this meaning that all sales made on the platform since it was launched in 2014 will be split at the new rate.

What made this possible? Well, Epic credits it to the increased marketplace growth and of course, Fortnite. Epic CEO Tim Sweeney said in a blog post, "Thanks to both the Marketplace's growth and the success of Fortnite, Epic now conducts a huge volume of digital commerce."

Epic says that it saw a whopping 30 percent growth in active sellers on Marketplace during the first half of the year. Talking more numbers, the Marketplace now has more than 1,500 creators who sell more than 5,000 products, leading to as many as 8 million downloads since launch. Within four months since March, Epic Games has seen an increase of a million users who have chosen Unreal Engine 4, boosting revenue significantly.