Epic Games launches an iOS app for Unreal Engine to let users capture their facial expression

The Live Link Face app lets you stream facial animation data in real-time directly onto characters in Unreal Engine.


FP TrendingJul 10, 2020 16:47:44 IST

Epic Games, the publisher of the popular videogame Fornite, has introduced an iOS app for Unreal Engine that allows users to capture their facial expression. The app named Live Link Face also lets them stream this facial animation data in real-time directly onto characters in Unreal Engine.

“Designed to excel on both professional capture stages with multiple actors in full motion capture suits as well as at a single artist’s desk, the app delivers expressive and emotive facial performances in any production situation,” blog post from Unreal Engine reads.

Image: Epic Games

The app can be downloaded from the App Store. It uses a couple of Apple’s existing technologies, including its ARKit augmented reality platform, and the TrueDepth camera for working, reported The Verge.

According to the tech website, the app could make work easier for artists and give it a much larger reach as Unreal Engine is used by millions of developers around the world.

The developers have not revealed if the app is also being created for Android. As per Engadget, it would be near-impossible to make sure that this app would be compatible with the dozens of different front camera setups found in Android phones.

Epic Games' documentation of the feature can be found here.

Epic Games revealed the first look of Unreal Engine 5 (UE5) in May on PlayStation 5. The company at that time said that one of the goals for Unreal Engine 5 is to deliver photorealism.

UE 5 preview will be available in early 2021. Its full release is expected later next year and will support both next and current generation consoles along with PC, Mac, iOS, and Android.

