Epic Games launches an event to reward Fortnite content creators with real money

Fans and followers can support the creators by spending V-bucks, Fortnite's in-game currency.

Creator of the game Fortnite, Epic Games, has now announced a new program for creators, called ‘Support-A-Creator Event’ which will let the content creators for the game make money. The event has already begun and will be live up until December.

Fans and followers at the event will be able to support the creators by spending V-bucks (or Vinderbucks), which is an in-game currency that can be used to purchase in-game items.

Any creator seeking support and wanting to participate in this event will be required to register themselves. The window for application is from now to 31 December.

Registrations are open in all regions besides China, Iran, and North Korea.

Who are the creators?

Content creators include people who contribute to Fortnite by being a video maker, or a musician, or a streamer and so on. To be eligible for the event the creator must have created and published content in the past 30 days from the date of registration. The candidate should have more than 1,000 followers. Head here to go to the event portal where the applications are accepted.

What can you do to support?

If you’re a Fortnite fan and appreciate all the creative work that goes on at the backend so you can enjoy the game, you can support a creator by following these steps. Under ‘Save the World’ when you go to the ‘Loot’ tab, or when you hit ‘Iten Shop under ‘Battel Royale,’ you will see a ‘Support a creator button.’

Here, upon entering the creators ‘’Epic ID’ you will be able to support them by transferring your V-bucks, which can be redeemed by the person you’re supporting

How much money is it really?

Epic games says, "please expect moderate results." This could be because the exchange rate isn't exactly favourable for massive income. 50,000 V-bucks in-game translate to $25.

