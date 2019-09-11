Wednesday, September 11, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Gaming

Epic Games has disabled the B.R.U.T.E. mechs from all Fortnite playlists

Earlier, the Fortnite B.R.U.T.E. mechs have undergone changes for being overpowered earlier


tech2 News StaffSep 11, 2019 18:48:47 IST

Epic Games has temporarily disabled the B.R.U.T.E. mechs for the second time this season. It will be available neither in the competitive or casual gameplay mode.

The B.R.U.T.E. mech is essentially a mechanical bot that players can mount and attack the enemies. With a high amount of damage and health, anyone possessing the mech can be difficult to take down. It would also deal a lot of damage to enemies, so survival would also become difficult with an opponent in possession of the mech.

Epic Games has disabled the B.R.U.T.E. mechs from all Fortnite playlists

Fortnite B.R.U.T.E. mechs have been known to be overpowered.

The previous time, the mech was extremely overpowered and Epic attracted a lot of negative feedback around it. An air stomp bug would end up dealing more damage on enemies than intended, making it completely unfair. Taking into account the feedback from the community, Epic actually took it down for changes.

It has now been taken down again temporarily from all playlists; Epic announced it on Twitter. No further information was provided on why the mechs have been disabled this time. The tweet said, “We will provide an update when we have more information.”

While the community doesn’t seem to be exactly happy with the addition of the mech, Dot Esports says that it’s unlikely that Epic is going to get rid of them.

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

tags

latest videos

Zero Kill Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

MortaL is Back with a Special Announcement

MortaL is Back with a Special Announcement

Zero Kill Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge Contest Winner| Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile Gameplay

Zero Kill Challenge Contest Winner| Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile Gameplay

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 03: RakaZone Gaming | Rishab Karanwal

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 03: RakaZone Gaming | Rishab Karanwal

When You Are Addicted To Mobile Games | Ep 03 | Funny Games Feat. RaV3n

When You Are Addicted To Mobile Games | Ep 03 | Funny Games Feat. RaV3n

Zero Kill Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

RakaZone plays What Sound Is That | Tech2 Gaming

RakaZone plays What Sound Is That | Tech2 Gaming

Real Sh0t Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Real Sh0t Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG


Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries


also see

Fortnite

Fortnite for Android is now available and here's how to download it

Aug 14, 2018
Fortnite for Android is now available and here's how to download it
Epic Games announces an 8-week long Fortnite Skirmish series with a prize of $8 mn

Fortnite

Epic Games announces an 8-week long Fortnite Skirmish series with a prize of $8 mn

Jul 12, 2018
Epic Games launches an event to reward Fortnite content creators with real money

Fortnite

Epic Games launches an event to reward Fortnite content creators with real money

Oct 08, 2018
Epic Games announces its own store, offering developers 88% share of revenue

Epic Games

Epic Games announces its own store, offering developers 88% share of revenue

Dec 05, 2018
Fortnite professional player competing in World Cup exposed by cheat maker

Fortnite

Fortnite professional player competing in World Cup exposed by cheat maker

Apr 17, 2019
Fortnite creator Epic Games made a record $3 bn profit in 2018: Report

Fortnite

Fortnite creator Epic Games made a record $3 bn profit in 2018: Report

Dec 28, 2018

science

Chandrayaan 2 shows India's potential, but we need to make it the 'Kennedy moment' for our engineering education

Chandrayaan 2

Chandrayaan 2 shows India's potential, but we need to make it the 'Kennedy moment' for our engineering education

Sep 06, 2019
Chandrayaan 2: ISRO seeks to bet on trillion-dollar Helium-3 on the moon's surface

ISRO

Chandrayaan 2: ISRO seeks to bet on trillion-dollar Helium-3 on the moon's surface

Sep 06, 2019
After Chandrayaan 2: ISRO's upcoming interplanetary missions to Mars, Venus, the Sun

Space Exploration

After Chandrayaan 2: ISRO's upcoming interplanetary missions to Mars, Venus, the Sun

Sep 06, 2019
ISRO 2019 roadmap: Chandrayaan-2, human spaceflight centre, astronaut training, SSLV

ISRO

ISRO 2019 roadmap: Chandrayaan-2, human spaceflight centre, astronaut training, SSLV

Sep 06, 2019