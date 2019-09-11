tech2 News Staff

Epic Games has temporarily disabled the B.R.U.T.E. mechs for the second time this season. It will be available neither in the competitive or casual gameplay mode.

The B.R.U.T.E. mech is essentially a mechanical bot that players can mount and attack the enemies. With a high amount of damage and health, anyone possessing the mech can be difficult to take down. It would also deal a lot of damage to enemies, so survival would also become difficult with an opponent in possession of the mech.

The previous time, the mech was extremely overpowered and Epic attracted a lot of negative feedback around it. An air stomp bug would end up dealing more damage on enemies than intended, making it completely unfair. Taking into account the feedback from the community, Epic actually took it down for changes.

The B.R.U.T.E. has been temporarily disabled from all playlists while we resolve an issue.

We will provide an update when we have more information. — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) September 11, 2019

It has now been taken down again temporarily from all playlists; Epic announced it on Twitter. No further information was provided on why the mechs have been disabled this time. The tweet said, “We will provide an update when we have more information.”

While the community doesn’t seem to be exactly happy with the addition of the mech, Dot Esports says that it’s unlikely that Epic is going to get rid of them.

