Monday, September 28, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Gaming

Epic Games continues to urge Apple to restore Fortnite on App Store

Epic, Tinder and Spotify recently formed a coalition to press for new terms with the major online marketplaces operated by Apple and Google.


The Associated PressSep 28, 2020 16:31:04 IST

Epic Games will strive anew Monday to convince a judge that its hit title Fortnite should be restored to Apple's App Store, despite sidestepping the tech titan's standard commission on transactions. Apple does not allow users of its popular devices to download apps from anywhere but its App Store and Epic is challenging its practice of taking a 30 percent cut of money spent on the apps by users. The clash comes as Apple puts a priority on selling digital content and subscription services to the one billion-plus people around the world using devices powered by its iOS mobile operating software.

The commission dispute has also become a rallying cry for app makers who believe Apple's App Store policies are monopolistic. Major app developers including Epic and Spotify recently formed a coalition to press for new terms with the major online marketplaces operated by Apple and Google.

Epic Games continues to urge Apple to restore Fortnite on App Store

Fortnite on iOS

Google runs a Play Store for apps tailored for devices powered by its Android software and also takes a commission, but people are free to get apps from other online venues. The new Coalition for App Fairness advocacy group said it will seek legal and regulatory changes for the app stores which serve as gatekeepers for much of the mobile software distributed to smartphone users.

The move comes amid rising criticism of the fees and terms imposed by the app stores, and legal challenges by both Epic and Spotify to Apple's commission for online subscriptions. A hearing slated for Monday before a federal judge in California will focus on whether Apple should be compelled to put Fortnite back in the App Store while an overarching lawsuit plays out.

Apple pulled Fortnite from its online mobile apps marketplace on 13 August after Epic released an update that dodges revenue sharing with the iPhone maker.

(Also read: Fortnite can still be downloaded on Samsung phones via the Galaxy Store app: Here's how)

The judge in the case previously rejected an emergency injunction request by Epic, saying Fortnite's eviction by Apple was a "self-inflicted wound."

But Epic did not back down from its fight against Apple, accusing the tech giant of being "a monopolist."

Due to the legal row, Fortnite fans using iPhones or other Apple devices no longer have access to the latest game updates, including the new season released at the end of August.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Debut

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Debut

PUBG Mobile Returns on 1Up Gaming | Last Custom Room

PUBG Mobile Returns on 1Up Gaming | Last Custom Room

Call Of Duty Mobile | Battle Royale Guide

Call Of Duty Mobile | Battle Royale Guide

Call Of Duty Mobile Beginner's Guide | 1Up Gaming

Call Of Duty Mobile Beginner's Guide | 1Up Gaming

Ankkita C | Opinion on Indian Streamers

Ankkita C | Opinion on Indian Streamers

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 4: Ankkita C

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 4: Ankkita C

@Ankkita C plays | Wrong Answers Only

@Ankkita C plays | Wrong Answers Only

Streamers React | PUBG Mobile Banned in India

Streamers React | PUBG Mobile Banned in India

1Up In The House | Race To Zharki

1Up In The House | Race To Zharki

1Up In The House | Throwables Only Challenge

1Up In The House | Throwables Only Challenge


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

iOS 14

Gmail can now be set as the default email client in iOS 14 and iPadOS 14: How it works

Sep 22, 2020
Gmail can now be set as the default email client in iOS 14 and iPadOS 14: How it works
Amazon announces new Stadia-like gaming service called Luna, Luna controller also announced

Amazon Luna

Amazon announces new Stadia-like gaming service called Luna, Luna controller also announced

Sep 25, 2020
Apple Online Store India: Customers get free, no-contact delivery, festive offers, more

Apple

Apple Online Store India: Customers get free, no-contact delivery, festive offers, more

Sep 23, 2020
Apple Event 2020 highlights: iOS 14, WatchOS 7, iPadOS 14 will start rolling out tomorrow

Apple Event

Apple Event 2020 highlights: iOS 14, WatchOS 7, iPadOS 14 will start rolling out tomorrow

Sep 15, 2020
Apple Event 2020 LIVE Streaming at 10.30 pm IST today: How to watch it live

Apple event

Apple Event 2020 LIVE Streaming at 10.30 pm IST today: How to watch it live

Sep 15, 2020
Apple Event: Apple One subscription bundles announced at a starting price of Rs 195 per month

Apple One

Apple Event: Apple One subscription bundles announced at a starting price of Rs 195 per month

Sep 16, 2020

science

Last whale rescued from pod of dead carcasses, as Australia wrapps up operations on largest-ever mass stranding

Last whale rescued from pod of dead carcasses, as Australia wrapps up operations on largest-ever mass stranding

Sep 28, 2020
Carbon neutrality: China's addiction to coal will erode its long-term climate goals

carbon neutrality

Carbon neutrality: China's addiction to coal will erode its long-term climate goals

Sep 28, 2020
Chang'e-4 lander finds radiation levels on the moon 2.6 times higher than at space station

Space Radiation

Chang'e-4 lander finds radiation levels on the moon 2.6 times higher than at space station

Sep 28, 2020
Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar awardees for 2020 announced; efforts of scientists, engineers in COVID-19 mitigation noted

Shanti Swarup Award

Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar awardees for 2020 announced; efforts of scientists, engineers in COVID-19 mitigation noted

Sep 28, 2020