Epic Games changes loot process of V-Buck Llamas in Fortnite Save the World

The players will now be able to see the random items which these boxes contain before buying them.

tech2 News Staff Jan 29, 2019 21:53:47 IST

Loot Boxes have for a long time been a subject of controversy. 'Loot Boxes' for the uninitiated are digital packages or like digital gift boxes which are used in a lot of video games. These boxes are filled with random goods from the game. Players buy them and check what random object they might have received.

But this practice has been under scrutiny for the past few years as it has been linked to encourage gambling within underage children.

Representational image. Image: Epic Games

As per the report by Telegraph, the UK Gambling Commission has even mentioned that while loot boxes are not illegal in this country, the process of it somewhat 'blurs the lines' between video games and gambling.

This concept of blind Loot Boxes called V-Buck Llamas ( V-Buck being the in-game currency and Llamas being the colourful pinatas that have to be cracked open to find a random selection of in-game goodies) was also being used in Fortnite 'Save the World'.

These Llamas could be gained through the gameplay or by paying real money for purchasing V-Bucks. Now Epic Games which is the owner of  Fortnite has announced that there is an update underway which will change this process of buying Llamas.

The Llamas. Image: Epic Games

The company now plans to offer X-Ray Llamas. This means that the players will now be able to see the random items which these boxes contain before buying them. Also, the players can even wait for the daily refresh to take place to see if the next batch of Llamas brings in more appealing goods.

This change will also give out the information of whether these Llamas are going to get upgraded, improving the loot inside.

Epic is also trying to keep a check and avoid duplication of items in these X-Ray Llamas. In simple words, it is trying to make sure that if a Llama is planning to give a player a rare shotgun, then the game will give a shotgun which the player doesn't already have in their collection.

Other Llamas such as the Mini Llamas and event Llamas are still normal Llamas, not X-Ray Llamas.

