tech2 News Staff 25 July, 2018 14:36 IST

Epic Games celebrates one-year anniversary of Fortnite with new in-game challenges

Battle Royale format of Fortnite will have birthday cakes hidden throughout the game’s virtual map.

24 July 2017. This date has completely changed the face of modern multiplayer gaming. Exactly, on this date, Epic Games launched the global phenomenon that is Fortnite. In one-year, the game has become a billion dollar franchise with more than 125 million active users making it the biggest multiplayer game on the planet. So what has Epic Games done to celebrate the one year anniversary of Fortnite?

For starters, the Battle Royale format of the game, which is also the most popular mode, will have birthday cakes hidden throughout the game’s virtual map. As per Polygon, a total of 10 cakes will be scattered around and once the user finds them all there will be several birthday-themed challenges to participate in.

The report also stated that certain achievements such as playing 14 Battle Royale matches in a row and inflicting 100o points of damage on enemies will give the user birthday cake shaped backpack and also unlock the Fortnite Birthday! Emoticon.

Apart from that, the iconic 'Flying Bus' which ferries the players to the island has now got birthday streamers floating from its sides. Also, users can also find random birthday decorations popping around the map. If the user completes the Fortnite Birthday questline in Save the World they can earn the Birthday Brigade Ramirez Hero. These in-game celebrations will last until 7 August as per Epic Games.

If you happen to be a big Fornite addict and wish to make some money off it then you should check out the currently ongoing 'Fortnite Skirmish Series', which will be an 8-week long competition. The tournament has already begun with a $250,000 'Duos' competition in which “community creators and Fortnite players with competitive prowess" will participate. The total prize money to be won at the end will amount to nearly $8 million.

