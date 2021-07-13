FP Trending

EA Sports has introduced FIFA 22 which makes use of the new HyperMotion technology that will enable a realistic football gameplay experience. The game is compatible with PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, Series S, PC via Origin and Steam, Stadia, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. The new football game comes with Advanced 11v11 Match Capture and machine learning technology to make the experience real and smooth.

The HyperMotion technology clubbed with the machine learning technology observes more than 8.7 million frames of advanced match capture, copies the same to make every move more lifelike.

Nick Wlodyka, GM, EA Sports Fifa, commenting on the same, said, "FIFA 22 offers millions of fans around the world a chance to engage with the sport they love in an unprecedented way. Each player experiences Fifa in their own way but on-pitch gameplay is the unifying constant, so we’re excited to offer deep innovation there. HyperMotion elevates that even further on next-gen consoles and Stadia and completely changes the feel of the game".

The game also involves a number of features Career Mode, Volta Football, Pro Clubs, and FIFA Ultimate Team. More details on FIFA 22 are expected to be revealed throughout the summer.

Fifa 22 will include Paris Saint-Germain striker and global football icon Kylian Mbappé on its cover, which is the second time in a row. It will also allow people to play a number of popular tournaments such as UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, brand new UEFA Europa Conference League, Premier League, Bundesliga, LaLiga Santander, CONMEBOL Libertadores and CONMEBOL Sudamericana.

The EA Sports Fifa 22 will be released on 1 October. People will be able to pre-order its Ultimate Edition by 11 August and will be able to get an untradeable FUT Heroes player item from 1 December.

Additionally, the EA Play+ members can get early access to Fifa 22, along with monthly in-game rewards. India will also get hold of the physical copies of the game's standard version too.