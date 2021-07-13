Tuesday, July 13, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Gaming

EA Sports introduces Fifa 22 with HyperMotion technology for PS5, Xbox Series X and more

Fifa 22 also involves a number of features Career Mode, Volta Football, Pro Clubs, and FIFA Ultimate Team.


FP TrendingJul 13, 2021 17:54:04 IST

EA Sports has introduced FIFA 22 which makes use of the new HyperMotion technology that will enable a realistic football gameplay experience. The game is compatible with PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, Series S, PC via Origin and Steam, Stadia, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. The new football game comes with Advanced 11v11 Match Capture and machine learning technology to make the experience real and smooth.

Fifa 22

Fifa 22

The HyperMotion technology clubbed with the machine learning technology observes more than 8.7 million frames of advanced match capture, copies the same to make every move more lifelike.

Nick Wlodyka, GM, EA Sports Fifa, commenting on the same, said, "FIFA 22 offers millions of fans around the world a chance to engage with the sport they love in an unprecedented way. Each player experiences Fifa in their own way but on-pitch gameplay is the unifying constant, so we’re excited to offer deep innovation there. HyperMotion elevates that even further on next-gen consoles and Stadia and completely changes the feel of the game".

The game also involves a number of features Career Mode, Volta Football, Pro Clubs, and FIFA Ultimate Team. More details on FIFA 22 are expected to be revealed throughout the summer.

Fifa 22 will include Paris Saint-Germain striker and global football icon Kylian Mbappé on its cover, which is the second time in a row. It will also allow people to play a number of popular tournaments such as UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, brand new UEFA Europa Conference League, Premier League, Bundesliga, LaLiga Santander, CONMEBOL Libertadores and CONMEBOL Sudamericana.

The EA Sports Fifa 22 will be released on 1 October. People will be able to pre-order its Ultimate Edition by 11 August and will be able to get an untradeable FUT Heroes player item from 1 December.

Additionally, the EA Play+ members can get early access to Fifa 22, along with monthly in-game rewards. India will also get hold of the physical copies of the game's standard version too.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

BGMI New UPDATE! | Custom Rooms with subscribers

BGMI New UPDATE! | Custom Rooms with subscribers

Justice for iOS Players | BGMI Custom Rooms!

Justice for iOS Players | BGMI Custom Rooms!

Buy H@cks On YouTube Now | 1Up Gaming

Buy H@cks On YouTube Now | 1Up Gaming

BGMI Custom Rooms! Join Now!

BGMI Custom Rooms! Join Now!

1Up Gaming 11PM BGMI?

1Up Gaming 11PM BGMI?

First Indian Battle Royale? Bhagat Singh | 1Up Gameplay

First Indian Battle Royale? Bhagat Singh | 1Up Gameplay

1Up In The House is BACK! BGMI Custom Rooms

1Up In The House is BACK! BGMI Custom Rooms

BGMI Is Here! Early Access | 1Up Gaming

BGMI Is Here! Early Access | 1Up Gaming

Battlegrounds Website CRASHED! Pre-Registration

Battlegrounds Website CRASHED! Pre-Registration

Valorant Mobile Pre-Registration Begins on TapTap

Valorant Mobile Pre-Registration Begins on TapTap


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

PS5 DualSense

PS5 DualSense Cosmic Red, Midnight Black controllers launched at Rs 6,390, Rs 5,990 respectively

Jul 09, 2021
PS5 DualSense Cosmic Red, Midnight Black controllers launched at Rs 6,390, Rs 5,990 respectively

science

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

sharks

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

Jul 13, 2021
Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

heat wave

Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

Jul 13, 2021
Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Dinosaurs

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Apr 16, 2021
Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Coronavirus Hug

Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Apr 16, 2021