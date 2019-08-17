Saturday, August 17, 2019Back to
EA says no loot boxes in Need for Speed Heat; planning on post launch paid-DLCs

EA also plans to launch a time-save pack that will show all the collectables on the map, later this year


tech2 News StaffAug 17, 2019 20:02:48 IST

EA gave the first look of its upcoming Need for Speed game in the form of a trailer. It’s called Need for Speed Heat and the tiny clips of gameplay in the teaser we saw looked amazing. Although not much is known about the game, EA wants to make it clear that loot boxes won’t be a part of it.

Need for Speed Heat by EA.

As reported by IGN, in a Reddit thread, EA community lead Ben Walke replied to a user saying, “There are no Lootboxes in NFS Heat and there won't be.” EA has used loot boxes in several older games including Star Wars and Battlefield. It has received a lot of backlash from players for its loot box mechanics. EA also went to the extent of justifying the use of loot boxes by calling them “surprise mechanics” during a UK government enquiry.

Other users on Reddit were quick to ask Walke about how does EA plan on monetising the game. He replied, “We plan to have post-launch paid-DLC in the form of car packs. Later this year we'll introduce a time-save pack, which will show all collectables on the map. That's it."

Need for Speed Heat’s trailer revealed police car chases and lots of rubber burning the roads. It also showed a few glimpses of car customisations similar to the NFS Underground days. While the trailer looks great, we hope the game is as well. Need for Speed Heat releases on 8 November.

Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries


