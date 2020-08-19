FP Trending

Electronic Arts (EA) has rebranded its subscription game services – the EA Access and Origin Access – under a new name EA Play. The new logo and branding will go live on 18 August.

In a company blog, the gaming publisher said that now the EA Access and Origin Access Basic will become EA Play, while the Origin Access Premier will change to EA Play Pro. The current benefits will remain intact for the users under the new name. Along with them, features like exclusive in-game challenges and monthly reward drops on select titles are coming to the service.

It will launch on Steam on 31 August.

The firm reiterated that the existent benefits such as the “access to a library of top titles, early game trials” and the 10 percent membership discount will be accessible to users post rebranding. Moreover, users can look forward to several other benefits. “Moving all the benefits to a single brand is an important step in streamlining our services to ensure that being an EA Play member is the best way to play,” said the blog.

However, the name EA Play already holds significance in the EA universe. The annual press event of the company was called EA Play till this date and it will be called the EA Play Live from now on.

The renaming move comes just a few days after Amazon rebranded its Twitch Prime game membership service as Prime Gaming. A streamlined brand name might help EA aim at potential members better.