EA confirms Battlefield 6 to be launched in late 2021, more details expected around April

Along with Battlefield 6, EA is looking forward to launching a new Need for Speed game as well as a new title for FIFA.


FP TrendingNov 10, 2020 19:04:44 IST

The next instalment of Battlefield has received a green signal from Electronic Arts with the publisher working with DICE to produce Battlefield 6 next year. EA CEO and director Andrew Wilson made the announcement during EA's quarterly earnings call a few days ago. Apart from announcing that the game is set to launch in the 2021 Holiday season, Wilson also said that the upcoming Battlefield will be on a "never before seen scale".

Using the latest technology, EA is currently conducting internal hands on play testing and more about the game will be shared in the coming Spring, as per Wilson. He said, "The technical advancements of the new consoles are allowing the team to deliver on a true next-gen vision for the franchise. We have hands-on play testing underway internally, and the team’s been getting very positive feedback on the game as we’ve begun to engage our community."

Battlefield 6 is coming in holiday season 2021. Image: EA

Battlefield 6 is coming in holiday season 2021. Image: EA

Seeing that EA is on track with the release of its next Battlefield title, it can be assumed that the house did not have to suffer from any major setbacks and delays due to the pandemic. Along with Battlefield 6, EA is looking forward to launching a new Need for Speed game as well as a new title for FIFA. The gaming giant said it was aiming at releasing "at least six new games" that are going to be supported by the next gen consoles: PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X within the time frame of April 2021 to March 2022.

The last installment in the series was Battlefield 5 that was released in 2018. The game was updated through the years with a recent battle royal mode introduced in March 2019. EA released the Battlefield V Definitive Edition on 22 October this year. Promising "ultimate Battlefield experience", the game can be played on Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.

