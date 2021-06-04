FP Trending

The fan registration for the video gaming exhibition E3 2021 has started and the schedule for the exhibition has also been released on the official website. E3 2021 will start on Saturday, 12 June, and will go on till Tuesday, 15 June. The broadcast will begin at 10.30 pm IST with press conferences from Ubisoft and Gearbox Entertainment along with a session with GamesBeat. On Sunday, 13 June at 10:30 pm IST Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase will happen. Square Enix, the PC Gaming Show, and the Future Games Show will also give presentations while Warner Bros. Games, Back 4 Blood, and 24 Entertainment are also going to be featured.

On Monday, 14 June press conferences and presentations will take place from many Indie developers, starting from 11:30 pm IST. On Tuesday, 15 June, the live programming of Nintendo Direct and Nintendo Treehouse will start at 9:30 pm IST.

Apart from this, other video game companies are also organising events in June. EA has shared the schedule for Battlefield 6 reveal which will be on Wednesday, 9 June. In the announcement video, the official Twitter account of Battlefield revealed that the timing for the event is 7:30 pm IST.

The next event on the cards is Summer Game Fest which is going to start on Thursday, 10 June. The live show will be hosted by Canadian video game presenter Geoff Keighley at 11:30 pm IST.

Lastly, the Next Fest by Steam will begin from Wednesday, 16 June at 10:30 pm IST and end on Tuesday, 22 June.