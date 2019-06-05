Wednesday, June 05, 2019Back to
E3 2019 Nintendo Direct Livestream: Where to watch and what to expect

Apart from an E3 Direct presentation, Nintendo is also livestreaming a special Pokemon Direct event

tech2 News StaffJun 05, 2019 16:03:24 IST

We are getting closer to E3 2019 and there are numerous press conferences lined up by various gaming studios. As they do every year, Nintendo is going to livestream a pre-recorded Nintendo Direct on 11 June. Prior to that, the company plans on livestreaming a Pokémon Direct on 5 June.

Nintendo logo.

Nintendo Direct E3 Livestreams: When and where to watch

The Pokémon Direct press conference is scheduled for today at 6.30 pm IST. This presentation is going to reveal new information about the upcoming Pokémon Sword and Shield games.

Following this, the company is going to host several tournaments for Super Mario Maker 2, Splatoon 2, and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. The tournaments begin at 11.30 pm IST on 8 June.

Finally, the bigger pre-E3 Nintendo Direct livestream will begin at 9.30 pm IST on 11 June. This is the main presentation that will cover all the major announcements from Nintendo about the company’s plans for its games and probably the future of the Switch console.

All the presentations will be livestreamed on Nintendo’s official Twitch account and YouTube channel, and on the company’s website as well.

Nintendo Direct E3 Livestreams: What to expect

Among its big announcements, Nintendo has a few titles lined up that could be announced at E3 this year.  The games include Daemon X Machina, Fire Emblem: Three Houses, Luigi's Mansion 3, a remake of The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening, and a new Animal Crossing game for the Switch. All these titles could possibly be shown or announced at the company’s main Direct livestream on 11 June.

As reported by Gamespot, Nintendo could surprise us with a Bayonetta 3 exclusive game for the Switch. Other titles that could make their way include Town (not the final name) coming from Pokémon developer Game Freak and a Zelda / Crypt of the NecroDancer crossover called Cadence of Hyrule.

New details will be released about the Pokémon Sword and Shield games during the Pokémon Direct livestream. Not much is known about what Nintendo and The Pokemon Company plans to announce.

The company could also reveal new content from Splatoon 2 and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate during the tournaments. This speculation is based on last year’s announcement of the release date of the Octo Expansion DLC during the Splatoon World Championship. Gamespot reported that there are four DLC fighters from Smash Bros. yet to be announced, so we could get a reveal during the livestream.

