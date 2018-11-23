Friday, November 23, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Gaming

DreamHack's first eSports festival in Asia to be held in Mumbai from 21-23 December

DreamHack has announced that a prize pool of Rs 1 crore is up for grabs at the event.

tech2 News Staff Nov 23, 2018 16:52 PM IST

DreamHack, a Swedish production company know for hosting the biggest eSports tournaments and other gaming conventions across the world announced back in September that its first-ever gaming festival in Asia will be held in Mumbai. The dates are now finally in and it's happening from 21 to 23 December.

DreamHack's BYOC section in Altanta, Georgia earlier this year. Image: Twitter/ DreamHack

DreamHack's BYOC section in Atlanta, Georgia earlier this year. Image: Twitter/ DreamHack

Having hosted tournaments in cities including Atlanta, Valencia, Marseilles and Stockholm, DreamHack intends to bring gamers together for a for a three-day weekend of competitions. These include DreamHack's hugely popular 24-hour Local Area Network (LAN) Bring Your Own Computer (BYOC) section with catering and sleeping amenities as well as other minor eSport tournaments.

Wondering what's up for grabs if you win? DreamHack has announced that they have prizes worth a whopping Rs 1 Crore up for grabs across tournaments spread over three days.

Enthusiasts also get a hands-on experience with the latest gaming gadgets at DreamExpo, which is expected to be one of the biggest gaming exhibitions in the country.

The inaugural edition of DreamHack in India will feature games such as DotA, CSGO, KO Fight Nights and Mobile Cricket. Participants get a chance to meet international teams and gamers, compete against fellow gamers in streamer zones and participate in a cosplay competition.

In a quest to ensure the three-day extravaganza has something for everyone, the event will also host a ‘Retro Zone’ featuring arcade machines with classic games such as Pinball, Tetris and Super Mario Brothers to name a few. Traditional card and board games will also be a feature along with Foosball, Monopoly and Dungeons & Dragons.

tags
Loading...



Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade


Top Stories

latest videos

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro Hindi Review: Good but not Great

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro Hindi Review: Good but not Great
What causes Delhi's air pollution and how to solve it | Tech2 Talks

What causes Delhi's air pollution and how to solve it | Tech2 Talks
Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 2S review

Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 2S review
Samsung Electronics HQ Visit Highlights

Samsung Electronics HQ Visit Highlights
All the details about Audible India's launch and audiobooks | Tech2Talks

All the details about Audible India's launch and audiobooks | Tech2Talks
Indian employees don’t get along in Chinese companies? | #DailyDope

Indian employees don’t get along in Chinese companies? | #DailyDope
How to create custom WhatApp stickers on Android

How to create custom WhatApp stickers on Android
How the new US government will play a role in the life of tech companies | Daily Dope

How the new US government will play a role in the life of tech companies | Daily Dope
Decoding Xiaomi's success — The Manu Jain Interview | Tech2 Talks

Decoding Xiaomi's success — The Manu Jain Interview | Tech2 Talks
Smartphone prices to shoot up post Diwali | #DailyDope

Smartphone prices to shoot up post Diwali | #DailyDope

also see

Twitter

Twitter to livestream NASCAR Cup Series; fans can have in-car experience of the race

Aug 18, 2017

Create 61,000px wide selfies and other announcements from Nvidia's Dreamhack conference

May 07, 2016

GG Client Official 2.0 Released

Aug 22, 2007

DotA New Items Guide

May 13, 2007

10 Less Known Facts in DotA

Feb 10, 2007

DotA Hero Combo Guide - Lane Control

Apr 17, 2007

science

Climate Change

There are at least 467 known dangers from climate change that we can expect: Study

Nov 23, 2018

Mercury in Water

New way to remove toxic mercury from drinking water can be reused many times

Nov 23, 2018

Geo-engineering

Scientists propose an aerosol sunscreen in the atmosphere to curb global warming

Nov 23, 2018

Paleontology

Herbivore cousin of dinosaurs discovered in remains surprises evolutionary scientists

Nov 23, 2018